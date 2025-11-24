ST Full-time Report: S’pore football in the spotlight after Asian Cup qualification | Meet inline skater, 8, who’s making waves

Dear ST reader,

Following the Lions’ historic qualification for the Asian Cup, veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has made himself available for an international recall, with an eye on a spot for the 2027 continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia.

Separately, para-swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Toh Wei Soong were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards again following their recent achievements.

Finally, meet eight-year-old Chloe Chua, whose pint-sized frame belies her boldness on the ramps. The inline skater took part in an urban sports festival in Singapore over the weekend.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.