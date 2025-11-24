ST Full-time Report: S’pore football in the spotlight after Asian Cup qualification | Meet inline skater, 8, who’s making waves

Dear ST reader,
Following the Lions’ historic qualification for the Asian Cup, veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has made himself available for an international recall, with an eye on a spot for the 2027 continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia.
Separately, para-swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Toh Wei Soong were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards again following their recent achievements.
Finally, meet eight-year-old Chloe Chua, whose pint-sized frame belies her boldness on the ramps. The inline skater took part in an urban sports festival in Singapore over the weekend.
Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny open to Lions recall with eye on 2027 Asian Cup spot
Qualification secured, should Gavin Lee be the next permanent Lions coach?
Ilhan Fandi out for 4 weeks due to leg injury suffered during Lions’ Asian Cup qualifying win
The 23-year-old will remain in S’pore for physiotherapy before returning to Thai giants Buriram United.
Lions to get total $2m reward for Asian Cup qualification: Forrest Li
FAS president says the national players should be rewarded for “bringing pride and joy to S’poreans”.
Hong Kong says S’pore Minister David Neo apologised for ‘idiots’ remark
Mr Neo previously said he “should have been more respectful”, adding “I take back what I said”.
Yip Pin Xiu and Toh Wei Soong retain top honours at S’pore Disability Sports Awards
S’porean gymnast Jovi Loh breaks new ground with junior world c’ship final qualification
He is the first male gymnast from S’pore to qualify for a world championship final at any level.
Inline skating phenom Chloe Chua an epitome of boldness at eight years old
Fencers Amita Berthier and Kiria Tikanah want to be ‘big sisters’ to Singapore’s younger athletes
Singapore Chess Federation eyes medals in all eight SEA Games events
Is bridge a sport? Is e-sport? Who cares, we need a world at play
A bridge nerd ain’t no athlete, sports fans will tell you, and a chess star ain’t no jock. As if they care, writes Rohit Brijnath.
