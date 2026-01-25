ST Full-time Report: Pilot streaming service for S’pore EPL fans | Table tennis pair earn respect at S’pore Smash

The English Premier League is working on a pilot project to offer direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore with its broadcast rights holder StarHub from next season. While details are still being finalised, analysts expect consumers to benefit, while fans are hoping for prices to go down.

Meanwhile, men’s doubles pair Izaac Quek and Koen Pang have earned praise for sportsmanship despite their loss at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash tournament.

Finally, Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen tells Deepanraj Ganesan about his belief in the abilities of the athletes and the challenges in unearthing and nurturing new talent. This is the second instalment of our In The Hot Seat series featuring key personalities in the sports industry.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

English Premier League set to launch direct-to-consumer streaming in Singapore

The league will see if the service can be replicated in other markets.

READ MORE HERE

Izaac Quek, Koen Pang earn rivals’ respect for sportsmanship in S’pore Smash

They returned a point to their opponents after an “unfair” call by the umpire.

READ MORE HERE

Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha extend Grand Smash supremacy with singles victories in S’pore

Wang and Sun have 16 and 13 Grand Smash titles respectively.

READ MORE HERE

We have the talent, our athletes can be great: Singapore Athletics chief

Lien Choong Luen shares why the sport must uncover new talent both on and off the track.

READ MORE HERE

Hannah Green clinches second HSBC Women’s World C’ship title

The Australian is only the third golfer to win the tournament twice.

READ MORE HERE

Lion City Sailors project ‘very clear and ambitious’ for new coach

Jesus Casas has signed a deal till the end of the 2027-28 season.

READ MORE HERE

FAS withdraws two SPL referees for ‘incorrect’ decision in Sailors-Tampines match

Sailors’ Kyoga Nakamura should have been sent off during the 1-1 draw.

READ MORE HERE

SPH Media to host 5-a-side corporate football tournament in June

A day of fun awaits participants and spectators at the Football Fiesta.

READ MORE HERE

2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: Aloysius Yapp

In his breakthrough year, pool player won 10 titles.

READ MORE HERE

Former S’pore national hockey team manager Farouk Marican Ali dies at 80

“He lived and breathed hockey,” says a former player.

READ MORE HERE

What we really lose when we lose the sports pages

We need chroniclers of that most ancient of practices: Humans at play, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Ease shoulder pain with 4 simple exercises from a physiotherapist

The shoulder is highly mobile but unstable and susceptible to injury. 

READ MORE HERE

