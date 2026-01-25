ST Full-time Report: Pilot streaming service for S’pore EPL fans | Table tennis pair earn respect at S’pore Smash

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

The English Premier League is working on a pilot project to offer direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore with its broadcast rights holder StarHub from next season. While details are still being finalised, analysts expect consumers to benefit, while fans are hoping for prices to go down.

Meanwhile, men’s doubles pair Izaac Quek and Koen Pang have earned praise for sportsmanship despite their loss at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash tournament.

Finally, Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen tells Deepanraj Ganesan about his belief in the abilities of the athletes and the challenges in unearthing and nurturing new talent. This is the second instalment of our In The Hot Seat series featuring key personalities in the sports industry.

