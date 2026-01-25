ST Full-time Report: Pilot streaming service for S’pore EPL fans | Table tennis pair earn respect at S’pore Smash

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
The English Premier League is working on a pilot project to offer direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore with its broadcast rights holder StarHub from next season. While details are still being finalised, analysts expect consumers to benefit, while fans are hoping for prices to go down.
Meanwhile, men’s doubles pair Izaac Quek and Koen Pang have earned praise for sportsmanship despite their loss at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash tournament.
Finally, Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen tells Deepanraj Ganesan about his belief in the abilities of the athletes and the challenges in unearthing and nurturing new talent. This is the second instalment of our In The Hot Seat series featuring key personalities in the sports industry.
English Premier League set to launch direct-to-consumer streaming in Singapore
Izaac Quek, Koen Pang earn rivals’ respect for sportsmanship in S’pore Smash
Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha extend Grand Smash supremacy with singles victories in S’pore
We have the talent, our athletes can be great: Singapore Athletics chief
Lien Choong Luen shares why the sport must uncover new talent both on and off the track.
Hannah Green clinches second HSBC Women’s World C’ship title
Lion City Sailors project ‘very clear and ambitious’ for new coach
FAS withdraws two SPL referees for ‘incorrect’ decision in Sailors-Tampines match
SPH Media to host 5-a-side corporate football tournament in June
2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: Aloysius Yapp
Former S’pore national hockey team manager Farouk Marican Ali dies at 80
What we really lose when we lose the sports pages
We need chroniclers of that most ancient of practices: Humans at play, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Ease shoulder pain with 4 simple exercises from a physiotherapist
