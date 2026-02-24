FAS withdraws two referees from SPL games for failing to issue red card in Sailors-Tampines match

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Lion City Sailors midfielder Kyoga Nakamura (left) being shown a yellow card by referee Jansen Foo, after Nakamura appeared to elbow BG Tampines Rovers' Takeshi Yoshimoto during their SPL match on Feb 22.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Premier League (SPL) referees Jansen Foo and Abirami Naidu have been withdrawn from appointments for two and four matches respectively, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced in a statement on Feb 24.

The decision comes after the officials – Foo was the main referee while Abirami was the video assistant referee (VAR) – failed to send off Lion City Sailors midfielder Kyoga Nakamura during the SPL leaders’ 1-1 draw with BG Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 22.

The officials’ reinstatement to the SPL roster is subject to the successful completion of remedial training and performance assessment requirements, added the FAS.

In the 37th minute of the match, Nakamura appeared to hit Takeshi Yoshimoto in the face with his elbow while jumping to challenge for a high ball. Referee Foo brandished only a yellow card, while Yoshimoto was unable to continue and had to be replaced.

In a statement posted on the SPL website, the FAS said that its refereeing technical panel “unanimously determined that the on-field decision was incorrect”.

It added: “Both the referee and the VAR had clearly seen the incident; however, the situation was not evaluated in line with the expected application of the Laws of the Game.

“The action met the threshold for serious foul play and warranted a red card. Nakamura should have been sent off for the offence. In addition, the VAR should have intervened to recommend an on-field review in accordance with established VAR protocol.”

Kyoga Nakamura appearing to elbow Takeshi Yoshimoto in the face while challenging for a high ball during their SPL match on Feb 22. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

When contacted, Tampines interim coach Robert Eziakor said: “It was a bad call and it could have changed the game. We paid the price for that mistake.”

He credited the FAS for its move, saying: “It is progress that they acknowledged the mistake and that they are doing something. This is what people want to see, where there is transparency on a decision made.

“This decision is also good because it sends a message to all the local referees on the expected standards.”

Shasi Kumar, formerly a coach and player in the league, who was a commentator during the Sailors-Tampines match, was pleased to see swift action from the FAS.

Shasi said: “It is definitely a good thing that action is taken. There must be accountability, especially so with VAR. It was so clear.”

But he said damage had already been dealt to the Stags.

“You never know, with an extra man, Tampines could have gone on to win and that could have an impact on the season,” said Shasi.

Abirami is listed as a FIFA video match official on the FAS website, while Foo is a FIFA referee, the highest level on the refereeing pathway.

The national football body added that in line with its FAS refereeing department protocols, the matter will be addressed internally with the match officials concerned, and the requisite corrective and developmental measures will be undertaken.

It added that “corrective measures will be implemented to ensure that match officials are able to correctly identify such situations and apply the Laws of the Game consistently”.

Nakamura will not face further action, as FAS noted that retrospective action may be taken only in cases of serious misconduct that was not seen or acted upon by the match officials at the time.