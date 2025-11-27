Malaysia Edition: Scandal hits ahead of Sabah polls | Soaring gold draws crowds to KL jewellers

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

It is just two days before Sabahans choose 73 new assemblymen in a key state election that most observers believe will result in a hung assembly.

Such a result would present a new headache for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as most of the main factions are all members of his sprawling multi-coalition unity government at federal level. How a new state government is stitched together will likely have lasting ramifications for the cohesion of his national alliance.

In all likelihood, the ruling incumbents, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, are unlikely to be able to combine for a simple majority, due to a series of controversies leading up to Saturday’s vote.

Allegations that GRS leaders took bribes in return for mining licences have seen two of its assemblymen charged but many believe that more are involved. The saga has also seen PM Anwar’s senior political secretary resign after screenshots of text messages and a recorded video conversation implicated the premier and the former aide in the scandal.

Additionally, our correspondent on the ground in Sabah, Muzliza Mustafa, has also heard chatter that the controversial death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir after she was found unconscious in her school dormitory in July continues to fuel disenchantment among Sabahans against federal authorities. They believe there is a cover-up to protect powerful elites, though there is no evidence linking the case to the families of top figures, including allegedly the state’s Governor Musa Aman.

“Especially in the Sindumin constituency, where Zara is from, the sentiment of injustice is very strong. That Musa’s son Yamani Hafez is contesting there for Anwar’s party has only fuelled the chatter,” Muzliza told me, after speaking with locals during her reporting.

Such anti-Malaya – a term still used by Sabahans and Sarawakians to refer to the peninsula – sentiment was further provoked when a Parti Islam SeMalaysia leader, whose party is strong in west Malaysia but practically non-existing in the east, mocked Sabah voters by stating that they could be bought over with a loaf of Gardenia.

The remark was a reference to how Sabahans and Sarawakians hoard the popular bread on visits to the peninsula to be brought back home, where only an inferior version of the brand exists.

For many Sabahans, the kerfuffle symbolised the economic disparities between east and west Malaysia, even on literally bread-and-butter issues.

I hope you enjoy this selection of articles from our bureau this week. If you’d like to see our correspondents chase down a particular lead, send me your suggestions or feedback here.