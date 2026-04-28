ST Full-time Report: New badminton scoring format: Boon or bane?

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Apr 28, 2026, 03:51 PM

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The recent move by the Badminton World Federation to introduce a new 15-point scoring system from next year has sparked wide debate among the fraternity. My colleague David Lee spoke to players, fans and observers to get their views on the decision and how the change will affect the sport.

Meanwhile, the Lion City Sailors are not resting on their laurels after capturing the Singapore Premier League title on Sunday. They are now aiming to become only the second team to win the league unbeaten.

Finally, Singapore’s wushu exponents have been feted for their record haul of seven titles at the World Taijiquan Championships. Find out how a meeting with action star Jet Li spurred these athletes to great heights.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Does badminton’s new 15-point scoring system help the sport?

From Jan 4, 2027, players will need 15 points to win a game instead of 21.

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Badminton has a unique poetry, yet it’s a sport which needs fixing

Fiddling with the scoring system may not be one of the solutions, says Rohit Brijnath.

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Lion City Sailors aim for unbeaten record after clinching SPL title

They drew 0-0 with BG Tampines Rovers to win their third league title since 2020.

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How S’pore played a part in Erica Parkinson’s maiden England call-up

The S’pore-born teen outlined the influences, including Gavin Lee, Turf City and Sentosa.

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Jet-propelled S’pore wushu exponents claim record haul at World Taijiquan C’ships

Movie star Jet Li had a meeting with the athletes in March.

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S’porean glides his way to Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

Aaron Tan beat a field of over 200 in the regional qualifier in S’pore.

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Former national para-sailor Jovin Tan wins gold at World Boccia Cup

It was the biggest win of his boccia career. 

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RI shatter ACS(I)’s decade-long dominance to claim rugby crown

They put up a gritty display in the A Division final.

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Eunoia JC student bounces back to claim cross-country running gold

The victory came after Nathan Lee’s disappointment in the 5,000m track final.

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Shannon Tan registers best finish at a Major at Chevron C’ship

The S’porean golfer’s even-par 288 total put her in tied-38th spot.

READ MORE HERE

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