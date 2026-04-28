ST Full-time Report: New badminton scoring format: Boon or bane?

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Dear ST reader,

The recent move by the Badminton World Federation to introduce a new 15-point scoring system from next year has sparked wide debate among the fraternity. My colleague David Lee spoke to players, fans and observers to get their views on the decision and how the change will affect the sport.

Meanwhile, the Lion City Sailors are not resting on their laurels after capturing the Singapore Premier League title on Sunday. They are now aiming to become only the second team to win the league unbeaten.

Finally, Singapore’s wushu exponents have been feted for their record haul of seven titles at the World Taijiquan Championships. Find out how a meeting with action star Jet Li spurred these athletes to great heights.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.