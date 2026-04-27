How Gavin Lee, Turf City and Sentosa played a part in Erica Parkinson’s maiden England call-up

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England's Erica Meg Parkinson during training at St George's Park on April 8 ahead of the European qualifiers.

SINGAPORE – Singapore-born midfielder Erica Parkinson found herself in an unfamiliar but welcome territory just a few weeks ago, far sooner than she had ever imagined.

At St George’s Park, the home of England’s football teams, she stood alongside some of the game’s biggest names such as Chelsea stars Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, and Arsenal trio Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo.

At just 17 years and 347 days old, Erica had become the youngest player called up to the England squad by Sarina Wiegman.

As she reflected on a whirlwind few weeks while on a phone call with The Straits Times, she was quick to credit those who had shaped her journey, singling out Singapore men’s national coach Gavin Lee as a key influence in her fledgling career.

Erica, who was part of England’s 23-player squad to face Spain and Iceland in Women’s World Cup qualifiers in April but did not earn a cap yet, was born in Singapore to an English father and a Japanese mother.

She played in the JSSL Singapore academy while based here – her father moved his investment business here in 2005 – before her family relocated to Portugal when she was about nine.

At JSSL, she was coached for several years by Lee, who had started coaching various age groups at the academy at just 18.

Erica, who plays her club football in Portugal now, said she and her dad still talk about Lee often, adding: “We appreciate what he’s done for us. He is one of the most influential coaches I have had.

“He coached my brother (Denis, now with Portuguese side Famalicao) and I, and he helped us not only with technical aspects but also in terms of understanding tactical aspects of the game.

Erica Parkinson playing for JSSL as Gavin Lee (far left) looks on. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ERICA PARKINSON

“The best thing was that he was able to communicate his ideas and instructions very clearly. Even at a young age, we knew what exactly he wanted us to do.

“I have been following the news that he has become national coach in Singapore and I am so happy to see Gavin doing so well . I also have to appreciate JSSL and the amount of support they gave me. They continue to check up on how I was doing so I really am grateful for that .”

Then JSSL coach Gavin Lee speaking to a group of girls including Erica Parkinson (second from left) who was born in Singapore and played football here till the age of nine. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GAVIN LEE

Erica has already played for various age-group England sides, from the Under-16s to U-23s, picking up more than 40 youth caps thus far. She was also in England’s starting line-up when they reached the final of the UEFA Women’s U-17 Championship and the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2024.

She said her foundational years in Singapore were crucial in her development. She played football with friends and family at places like Sentosa’s Palawan Beach and futsal at the Singapore Khalsa Association, while also representing and training with JSSL at fields in Turf City.

Erica Parkinson at Turf City, where she would take part in social and competitive games. She was born in Singapore and played football here till the age of nine. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ERICA PARKINSON

Asked how he felt about Erica’s call-up, Lee said: “It was a matter of time before she made that step.

“Even in Singapore, she was a lot better than even boys at her age. Both her and her brother were very passionate and were very driven, and I remembered that clearly. I am very happy and proud of where she has gone on to and I hope there is more to come in her career.

“As a coach, all you want is for the players you work with to reach their potential and be successful in life and I am proud that she is doing well.”

Erica, who has been playing in Portugal since the age of 10, broke into top-tier side Valadares Gaia’s first team in the 2023-24 season.

Receiving a phone call from Wiegman for her senior England call-up was least expected.

Erica, who turned 18 on April 18, said: “I remember that I was finishing up a recovery session and I got a call from an unknown number. And when I picked up, it was Sarina Wiegman who told me I was called up. I didn’t expect it at all. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I felt pure joy.”

While she has not been back to Singapore recently, something else that brings Erica joy is local food, adding that she missed two of her favourite local dishes – roti prata and chicken rice.

While she hopes to return to the sunny island soon to reunite with friends she made through football such as former teammates Danelle Tan and Lion City Sailors’ Priscille le Helloco, as well as her former schoolmates from the United World College, Erica’s stint with England’s Lionesses has only deepened her ambition to reach the highest levels of women’s football.

She said: “It’s been such a motivating experience. I am always striving to reach the highest goals in football and I want to be the best player I possibly can .

“I would love to reach one of the top leagues, whether that is the WSL (Women’s Super League) or NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) and I do have my eyes on the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

England's Erica Parkinson during training at St George's Park on April 13 ahead of the European qualifiers. PHOTO: REUTERS

“England has a competitive squad so all I can control is continue to work hard and put myself in the best possible position.”

While the 2023 Women’s World Cup runners-up are widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world, Singapore sit 149 places below world No. 3 England.

Erica added that being able to play with players from all walks of life and nationalities during her foundational years here in JSSL helped shape her for professional football. She believes there is untapped potential here.

“In the last few years, I think Singapore has been able to grow the women’s game,” she said.

“I think one of the main things needed is the increase in investment to make sure these girls are growing up with access to pitches and good coaches.

“Similar to how the Lionesses (in England) have done, there needs to be a movement for the girls in Singapore to feel empowered to play.

“I do hope my story can motivate other young players in Singapore to continue to play beyond the early years and reach a high level.”