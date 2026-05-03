Lion City Sailors clinch 2025-26 Singapore Premier League title 

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Lion City Sailors players with their fans after a 0-0 draw against BG Tampines Rovers on May 3 at Our Tampines Hub.

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors secured back-to-back Singapore Premier League (SPL) titles for the first time after a 0-0 draw with BG Tampines Rovers on May 3.

The Sailors entered the fixture at the Our Tampines Hub with the knowledge that a point would be enough to seal the title for the 2025-26 season, after Tampines suffered a 2-1 defeat by Albirex Niigata earlier in the week.

Celebrations at full-time saw the Sailors players form a group hug on the pitch before they broke into a collective jig.

The draw meant that the Sailors maintained an eight-point gap over Tampines. With two matches to go in the season, the second-placed Stags will not be able to catch the defending champions.

The Sailors, SPL’s only privatised side, have now won their third league title since they were formed in 2020.

They could still make the feat more memorable as they looked to emulate the 2018 Albirex side as the only teams to have won the league unbeaten.

In 19 matches this season, the Sailors have won 16 and drawn thrice. The Sailors will face Albirex on May 10 in their last home game at the Jalan Besar Stadium before the season ending clash with the Stags on May 17.

On May 3, the top-of-the-table clash was a cagey affair with chances at a premium for either side. But it suited the Sailors, who have now completed consecutive domestic doubles – they also clinched the Singapore Cup in January.

However, their successes this season pale in comparison to the highs of 2025, when they won the league and cup, and made an unprecedented run to the final of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2), where they were beaten 2-1 by Emirati side Sharjah FC at the Bishan Stadium.

The new campaign then began in what had seemed like ominous fashion for the Sailors when they were thumped 4-1 by Tampines in the Community Shield last August.

While they picked up their form domestically to start the SPL strong, there were poor results on the regional and continental front, which included a group-stage exit at both the Asean Club Championship and the ACL2.

It led the club to part ways with Serbian coach Aleksandar Rankovic on Feb 6, less than a month after the Singapore Cup triumph.

Former Iraq national coach Jesus Casas was then appointed as their new coach on a two-year deal on Feb 23.

The Spanish tactician has overseen an unbeaten run in his tenure, winning six and drawing twice of his eight league matches in charge.

But the reality is that Sailors were never truly under threat from the Stags, who have been busy navigating choppy waters of their own, arguably problems of their own making.

Interim coach William Phang, who is the club’s general manager and goalkeeper coach, was put in charge of the team on April 15, following the departure of Japanese tactician Katsuhito Kinoshi less than two weeks after he was officially appointed on April 3.

Phang is the fifth coach to take charge of Tampines this season.

Kinoshi’s brief tenure was blighted by a fine imposed on the club by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and an investigation by the Ministry of Manpower.

Akbar Nawas, who was appointed before the season, was removed three matches into the campaign and it was announced that former Lion Noh Rahman would lead the side until the end of the campaign.

But on Feb 14, Noh left and Robert Eziakor was installed as interim coach, who was subsequently replaced by Kinoshi.

Analysis

With the disparity in resources, it was always difficult to envision the rest of the league stopping the Sailors, who feature several Singapore national team regulars and the league’s best foreigners.

Before six-time champions Albirex transitioned into a fully local outfit for the 2024 season, they had claimed three titles between 2020 and 2023, providing the Sailors with their most consistent domestic challenge.

A second straight domestic double spells danger for the competitiveness of the league but should serve as a wake-up call for the chasing pack, which include the Stags.