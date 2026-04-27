ST Full-time Report: Messi, Argentina’s no-show in S’pore disappoints fans

Dear ST reader,
Dismay for Lionel Messi and Argentina’s fans in Singapore. The world champions failed to turn up despite an announcement last year that they would play an exhibition match here in the first quarter of 2026.
When contacted for more details on the no-show, the event sponsor declined to comment and directed ST to the Argentine Football Association, which did not respond to queries.
Meanwhile, Singapore’s Chloe Koh is set to become only the second Singaporean female footballer to feature in the NCAA Division 1. This is the highest and most competitive level of intercollegiate sport in the US. The 19-year-old has secured a place at St Bonaventure University in New York.
Finally, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) achieved a first at the National School Games swimming championships, winning their maiden A Division girls’ title by beating Raffles Institution in their last race.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
No-show from Lionel Messi and Argentina for exhibition matches in S’pore and India
Chloe Koh set to become 2nd S’porean female footballer to play in US’ NCAA Div 1
She follows in the footsteps of Putri Syaliza, who represented Oakland University in 2023.
Singapore Pools’ Football With A Heart raises record $1.28m for charity
S. Korean golfer Ham Jeong-woo wins S’pore Open
S’pore golf pro Ryan Ang back stronger after ban on PGA Tour of Australasia
Former Japan national coach Gareth Jones roped in to support Singapore golf pros
S’pore to be part of T100 Triathlon World Tour till 2028
Marsiling’s B Div girls seal maiden National School Games floorball title
ACS(I) beat RI in last race to win overall A Div girls’ swim title for the first time
Fifty years after Nadia Comaneci’s 10, athletes are still chasing perfection
At the 1976 Olympics, she did not just defeat the field but overwhelmed technology, write Rohit Brijnath.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.