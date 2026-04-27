ST Full-time Report: Messi, Argentina’s no-show in S’pore disappoints fans

Dear ST reader,

Dismay for Lionel Messi and Argentina’s fans in Singapore. The world champions failed to turn up despite an announcement last year that they would play an exhibition match here in the first quarter of 2026.

When contacted for more details on the no-show, the event sponsor declined to comment and directed ST to the Argentine Football Association, which did not respond to queries.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Chloe Koh is set to become only the second Singaporean female footballer to feature in the NCAA Division 1. This is the highest and most competitive level of intercollegiate sport in the US. The 19-year-old has secured a place at St Bonaventure University in New York.

Finally, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) achieved a first at the National School Games swimming championships, winning their maiden A Division girls’ title by beating Raffles Institution in their last race.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.