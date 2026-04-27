ST Full-time Report: Messi, Argentina’s no-show in S’pore disappoints fans

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Apr 27, 2026, 04:04 PM

Dear ST reader,

Dismay for Lionel Messi and Argentina’s fans in Singapore. The world champions failed to turn up despite an announcement last year that they would play an exhibition match here in the first quarter of 2026. 

When contacted for more details on the no-show, the event sponsor declined to comment and directed ST to the Argentine Football Association, which did not respond to queries.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Chloe Koh is set to become only the second Singaporean female footballer to feature in the NCAA Division 1. This is the highest and most competitive level of intercollegiate sport in the US. The 19-year-old has secured a place at St Bonaventure University in New York. 

Finally, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) achieved a first at the National School Games swimming championships, winning their maiden A Division girls’ title by beating Raffles Institution in their last race.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

No-show from Lionel Messi and Argentina for exhibition matches in S’pore and India

There is no indication that the South Americans will be here at all this year.

READ MORE HERE

Chloe Koh set to become 2nd S’porean female footballer to play in US’ NCAA Div 1

She follows in the footsteps of Putri Syaliza, who represented Oakland University in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Pools’ Football With A Heart raises record $1.28m for charity

The sum surpasses the previous high of $1.258m in 2024.

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S. Korean golfer Ham Jeong-woo wins S’pore Open

Ham and runner-up Cameron John have clinched spots for the July 16-19 British Open.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore golf pro Ryan Ang back stronger after ban on PGA Tour of Australasia

He was suspended for one year after breaching rules during a tournament in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Former Japan national coach Gareth Jones roped in to support Singapore golf pros

Among SGA’s goals is having four golfers qualify for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to be part of T100 Triathlon World Tour till 2028

World Triathlon chief is hoping that the T100 event can be included in the Games.

READ MORE HERE

Marsiling’s B Div girls seal maiden National School Games floorball title

Victoria School secure their fourth straight crown in the B Div boys’ final.

READ MORE HERE

ACS(I) beat RI in last race to win overall A Div girls’ swim title for the first time

Victory in the 4x50m freestyle relay – by just 0.51sec – made all the difference. 

READ MORE HERE

Fifty years after Nadia Comaneci’s 10, athletes are still chasing perfection

At the 1976 Olympics, she did not just defeat the field but overwhelmed technology, write Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

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