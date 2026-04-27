S’pore golf pro Ryan Ang back stronger after one-year ban on PGA Tour of Australasia

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Ryan Ang from Singapore in action during the final day of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on April 26, 2026.

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SINGAPORE – It was a week to remember for Ryan Ang, who wrapped up his outing at the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times by becoming the top local golfer at the Asian Tour event.

Carding a five-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on April 26, he finished tied-12th with a six-under 278 total, 10 shots behind the winner, Ham Jeong-woo of South Korea.

This was a huge turnaround from a year ago, when things were vastly different as Ang dealt with the repercussions of his actions at a PGA Tour of Australasia tournament.

At the Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle, which took place from Jan 30 to Feb 2, 2025, Ang dropped a ball from his own pocket onto the fairway.

He was subsequently disqualified from the tournament staged at Cobram Barooga Golf Club’s Old Course, before he was handed a one-year ban from the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Speaking with local media on the sidelines of the Singapore Open, the 26-year-old Ang said: “I was immature back in 2024; mentally I was not in a good spot.

“I felt like golf was everything and when it felt like I was losing everything, I made a very dumb mistake that no one should ever do, a very immature mistake in the spur of the moment and I wish I’d never done it.”

Ang secured playing status on the circuit in April 2024 during the final stage of the 2024-25 PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School.

Before the tournament that led to his suspension, he played in nine events on the tour, making the cut in seven of them.

His best performance came at the Western Australia PGA Championship, where he finished tied-fourth in his first professional start.

In addition to being banned from the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), Sport Singapore and his home club, the Singapore Island Country Club, also issued punishments.

He received a three-month suspension from SGA-related resources, including funding, formal training and competitions organised by the association.

Ang said: “I regret it deeply and I definitely apologise to everyone on tour but I know that’s not me, that’s not who I am.

“I’ve served my time and I know I’ve come out stronger from it.”

In the following months, he had many discussions with his mental coach Dr Jay-Lee Nair to delve into the root cause of his actions at the Australia tournament.

To pursue a career as a professional golfer, he knew he had to tackle the issues he had been struggling with, so he worked on them with Dr Nair and those close to him.

The world No. 1,146 said: “It was tough. It was a lot of honest conversations with friends, family, people in SGA, my coaches and being truthful to them about it and owning up to my mistake.

“I’m not going to shy away from it – I know what I’ve done, I know it’s not good and I know I won’t do it again.”

The turning point came when he could let go of the idea that his results were tied to what people thought of him.

He said: “Once I fully grew into that and realised that golf is just a part of my identity and not my whole identity – which is what a lot of athletes are talking about now – then I could go out and do what I love.”

The whole ordeal has also taught him the importance of seeking help.

Ang said: “If I had reached out earlier, I know I wouldn’t have made that mistake and I know so many people who struggle, don’t reach out and are scared to talk about it and it shouldn’t be the case because I feel that gives you strength, puts your thoughts and emotions out there for you to figure out, so it doesn’t bottle up and force you to make a rash decision.”

Since the incident, he has competed mainly on the China Tour and Asian Development Tour (ADT).

In four events on the China Tour this season, he has put up encouraging showings, including a tied-third and joint-16th finish at the China Sports Lottery Chongqing Open and Lanting Shaoxing Open respectively.

Ang is optimistic about his progress, especially after this week in Singapore.

He said: “I’m trying to piece together a good season and keep my card there (on the China Tour).

“I’ve obviously had a good start in Chongqing and now Shaoxing, so that has put me in good position for the rest of the year. ADT, I’ll try to play as much as I can, but after this week, maybe earn myself a bit of rest here and there.

“I’m looking forward to playing a bit of a busy schedule this season.”