Singapore Pools’ Football With A Heart raises record $1.28 million for charity

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Team Singa Legend's Fandi Ahmad (centre) passing the ball to his teammate as Team Parliamentarians' David Neo (background) defends during the charity round-robin football match on April 25.

SINGAPORE – It was a day of fun, family and football at Weekend With A Heart on April 25, when families, youth, corporate partners and community organisations gathered at the National Stadium to kick off a weekend of sport and community activities.

Organised by Singapore Pools in collaboration with the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore (SportSG) – with the support of the Tote Board – the event hosted the 11th edition of Football With a Heart (FWAH), which is Singapore’s largest executive football charity initiative.

In 2026, FWAH raised a record $1.28 million with the support from 58 corporate sponsors and partners to surpass the previous high of $1.258 million in 2024.

Guest of honour Jeffrey Siow, the Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, said: “I’ve been part of Football With A Heart in different capacities over the years, and each time I return, I’m reminded of what makes Singapore special – companies, communities and individuals coming together to give back.

“Seeing 58 companies on this pitch today, and raising a record amount for our youth, is that spirit in action. I hope more corporations will step forward, because when we pull together, we can do so much more for one another.”

Team Singa Legends’ Juma'at Jantan and Team Parliamentarians’ Jeffrey Siow after the Football With A Heart 2026 football match on April 25. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Mr Siow also laced up his football boots for the charity round-robin featuring Team Parliamentarians, Singa Legends, Mediacorp and Singapore Pools Select. A highlight of the day, it featured public office holders such as Law Minister Edwin Tong and Mr David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, alongside football legends Fandi Ahmad, Nazri Nasir and Baihakki Khaizan.

Team Parliamentarians captain Cai Yinzhou, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said he was “absolutely thrilled – and honestly, very nervous!”

He added: “Football has always had this unique power to bring people together, and that is exactly what this event is about. More than the result on the scoreboard, I hope we walk away having built some real connections, and more importantly, having raised awareness for causes that matter deeply to all of us.”

Team Singa Legends skipper Fandi added: “We are happy to contribute. All the ex players are here, hopefully to entertain people and make them happy.

“For us, it’s not about winning, but about participating, supporting, and meeting the fans. We also like to have more kids play football.”

Nazri was happy for the opportunity to reunite with his former teammates, adding that “the whole idea is to enjoy, to meet people, and also just kick ball”.

Team Singa Legends defeated Team Parliamentarians 2–1 in the opening game before going on to finish as overall champions.

The first event day also saw 56 corporate teams competing in the Cup and Plate categories, with F5 Tech Data claiming the corporate tournament cup.

F5 Tech Data celebrating after winning the Corporate Tournament Cup at Weekend With A Heart on April 25. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Spectators at the stadium also got to take part in activities such as football clinics, air badminton and netball try-outs.

Youth matches were also held across the Under-18, Under-21 and Women’s Open categories later in the day – the games were organised by SportSG.

Funds raised through the initiative will support six youth-centric beneficiary organisations: Access, MINDS, RiverLife Community Services, *SCAPE, SportCares, and Youth Guidance Outreach Services, whose programmes span mentorship, inclusion, education support and outreach.

Weekend With A Heart on April 26 will feature a teleMatch for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), with hundreds of gamers competing in an e-sports showdown.

The day’s events will include youth performances, sports try-outs, carnival activities and community booths.