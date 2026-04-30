Malaysia Edition: Will mistrust from Negeri Sembilan crisis fester within unity government?

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The intrigue surrounding the Negeri Sembilan ruler has spilled over into politics and left Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun without a majority.

The 14 UMNO assemblymen withdrew support for the vice president in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s party, and subsequently said that they were open to forming a new administration with the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN).

They cited Datuk Seri Aminuddin’s mishandling of the palace crisis where the state’s four Undang – top chieftains in the royal court – are seeking to depose Tuanku Muhriz Munawir as the monarch.

But the public perception of a power grab remains despite UMNO now saying it is still committed to the so-called unity government with Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

PH insiders have told ST correspondents that there is now festering mistrust and it could snowball at the federal level, leaving Mr Anwar with no choice but to seek a snap general election well ahead of the February 2028 deadline.

As one official told me, “Politics in Malaysia today has become a nearly impossible balancing act of not just taking care of voters, but the royals as well.”

With state polls due in Johor, Melaka and Sarawak in the next 12 months, there will be plenty of opportunities to see how this interplay unfolds.

Stay with the Straits Times to unpack more on Malaysia, including how the Iran conflict has impacted life here. For example, learn about why the plastics recycling industry’s bad rep is being rehabilitated thanks to the disruptions in the plastics supply chain. If you have suggestions for the bureau, do write in.