Malaysia Edition: Shock in Anwar’s camp after polls drubbing | Premier’s ex-aide charged with graft

The dust has finally settled in Sabah as voters resoundingly backed homegrown parties in the state polls, rejecting national outfits such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and his ally Barisan Nasional (BN).

While the Umno-led BN suffered a setback, securing less than half the seats it had won in 2020, it was PH that suffered a worse drubbing, winning just one of 22 contests, a sharp drop from eight wards five years ago.

Now, concerns are being raised that a similar exodus of support from its urban strongholds might be replicated in other states at a general election due by early 2028. This outcome would likely spell the end of Datuk Seri Anwar’s time in office.

The near-collapse in Sabah has been a long time coming. Over the three years that the Anwar administration has been in power, questions have deepened over the pace of reforms and slow progress in fulfilling electoral pledges.

In the Klang Valley, a key PH votebank, many lament the lack of a viable option. Urban voters, especially the ethnic Chinese minority, have long rejected BN over what they perceive as Malay supremacism and corruption, epitomised by the scandal involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state fund. Similarly, the opposition Perikatan Nasional alliance remains unappealing to them due to its Islamist leanings.

Hence, many voters are considering not turning out at all. This would severely hurt PH, especially in the many swing seats which political observers on both sides believe can quickly turn the tide of the battle. The significance of turnout is underscored by past results, as some 69 out of the 222 parliamentary seats nationwide were decided by a margin of less than 10 per cent of votes cast.

This is perhaps why PM Anwar has taken his time to fill the four vacancies in Cabinet with two positions empty since June. There could be a need to appoint more transformative leaders to quickly right his ship within the next two years or less.

