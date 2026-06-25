Malaysia Edition: Royal conclave cancelled – the story behind the ST scoop

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We were supposed to be gearing up for the Johor state election, with Nomination Day this Saturday. But an unexpected turn of events has stolen the limelight: Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers, scheduled for June 23 to 25, was postponed at the 11th hour.

The Straits Times broke the story, and colleagues in the Malaysian press told us that authorities tried to contain the fallout of the cancellation – in itself a rare occasion worth reporting. Experts and palace observers were in agreement that calling off the Conference at the last minute is unprecedented. Even during COVID-19, meetings were cancelled well in advance when lockdowns were in place.

The scrapping of the conclave came amid a months-long dispute in Negeri Sembilan, where a unique monarchical system has seen four territorial chieftains insist they have deposed and replaced Yang di-Pertuan Besar Muhriz Munawir. Muhriz was to chair the Conference, but sources told us that his fellow sovereigns could not agree on whether he should attend. Subsequently, they called it off and asked him instead to resolve the dispute – out of court.

The rulers’ decision appears to protect the Conference from any risk of invalidity. But it also carries an implied message to the chieftains, who installed Muhriz’s cousin Nadzaruddin as head of state: their claims are not being dismissed. This is despite the Attorney General advising the rulers that Muhriz’s removal did not comply with Negeri Sembilan’s constitution. This is because no inquiry was ever convened to establish that he is unfit to rule – whether on grounds of health or disgraceful behaviour.

Both the federal government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the state government have affirmed they recognise only Muhriz as the rightful occupant of the throne.

Left to fend for himself, Muhriz is seeking a decisive strike against the Undang (territorial chieftains) this week. He swore in two new chieftains – one to replace a chief removed by the state’s highest body on Malay customs in April, and another whose 2024 appointment was never gazetted.

All this matters because amid the palace drama, Umno withdrew its support for Menteri Besar (chief minister) Aminuddin Harun and accused him of interfering in royal affairs. This triggered the snap state polls set for Aug 1.

The state already has two rival rulers; could it end up with two chief ministers as well? A court battle resumes on July 7, with further hearing dates later that month. If things seem messy now, they could get murkier still by the time the state election is held.

While we keep our eyes on Negeri Sembilan, we pivot to Johor, where candidates are being announced ahead of the campaign for the July 11 vote. Umno is seen as a shoo-in to defend the state.

What do you think? Let us know after you’ve checked out some of our best coverage from Malaysia in the past week.