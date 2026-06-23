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Seats beside Negeri Sembilan Malay ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir were left vacant as the chieftains decided to boycott the opening of the state assembly on April 23.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s rulers have called for a last-minute postponement of a scheduled conference for June 23 to 25 amid a brewing dispute over the throne of Negeri Sembilan that now raises doubt as to whether Aug 1 state polls can proceed.

Although a spokesperson for the National Palace confirmed to The Straits Times the cancellation of the Conference of Rulers early on June 23, no further details were offered.

However, several sources, including a chief minister scheduled to attend the conference following the nine monarchs’ “pre-council” meeting, told ST that there had been concerns over whether it was appropriate to proceed given the two claimants to the throne of Negeri Sembilan.

The Conference of Rulers is rarely called off – the last time was due to Covid-19 lockdowns in 2021 – signalling the seriousness in which the brother rulers view the crisis in Negeri Sembilan which has reverberated politically, forcing snap polls in the state.

But this will now spark uncertainty over whether the upcoming vote as the state legislature was dissolved by Muhriz Munawir in June. This came after the four territorial chieftains, known as the Undang, had “sacked” him as Yang di-Pertuan Besar in April.

The dissolution came after UMNO withdrew support on April 27 for Negeri Sembilan chief minister Aminuddin Harun, who hails from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, alleging that he had interfered in royal affairs by declaring that Muhriz remains the state’s ruler.

The state election could be crucial for PH, as it comes after the Johor polls on July 11 where the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional is expected to take an easy victory. Reclaiming Negeri Sembilan would be a much-needed fillip for PH as it had also performed disastrously at the last state vote in Sabah, winning just one seat in the easternmost state’s assembly back in November.

Another heavy defeat in Johor without responding with a better showing in Negeri Sembilan could jeopardise Anwar’s leadership and force national polls well ahead of the Feb 2028 deadline.

The Conference of Rulers’ postponement comes despite both the state’s and Malaysia’s federal government only recognising Muhriz Munawir as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, or Yamtuan. If the council had proceeded with Muhriz in attendance – he was also scheduled to take on the rotational chair of the meetings – it would have affirmed the status quo.

Instead, the delay will give encouragement to the Undang who installed Nadzaruddin Ja’afar – the son of the previous Yamtuan and Muhriz’s nephew – as the new sovereign on June 5.

The rulers’ decision now throws the months-long Negeri Sembilan palace crisis back to the courts, which is due to hear the arguments from the two parties in July.

Under Negeri Sembilan’s unique Adat Perpatih customs, the Undang elect the state ruler and can remove him if an inquiry establishes serious grounds for his dismissal.

On April 17, the Undang’s years of disgruntlement with Muhriz over perceived curbing of their privileges came to a head when he affirmed the removal of one of the chieftains by his own tribal chiefs at a special meeting of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU), the state’s highest authority on Malay customs.

The Undang then retaliated with an April 19 ceremony to remove Muhriz.

This led to the state government dissolving the legislature to pave the way for polls, announcing it in a rushed press conference close to midnight on June 4. This was meant to pre-empt a move by the chieftains to install a new ruler on the morning of June 5.

On June 5, the police blocked the gates to the venue where the installation ceremony was supposed to be held, forcing the Undang to retreat to a hotel in neighbouring Melaka to install Nadzaruddin.

On the same day, the High Court in the state capital Seremban granted interim injunctions barring any meetings of or changes to the DKU until the suit pitting the Undang against the Yamtuan and the state administration is settled.

Yet, the Undang persisted in proclaiming Nadzaruddin as the new ruler. They also wrote to Malaysia’s King on the matter ahead of the Conference of Rulers, risking contempt of court.

Usually held at regular intervals thrice a year, the Conference of Rulers has veto power over some legislation including constitutional amendments and the right to deliberate on government policy, especially matters related to Islamic and Malay issues.

The next meeting is scheduled for October in Melaka, coincidentally where Nadzaruddin was sworn in.