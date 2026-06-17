How Malaysia is blending more palm oil into diesel to cut its reliance on crude oil imports

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PUTRAJAYA – Under a cloudy sky, a driver waits as diesel and palm oil methyl ester (PME) are pumped through two separate hoses into his 35,000-litre road tanker. The biodiesel is typically blended with a 90:10 ratio of diesel to PME, to make B10.

The two liquids slosh around together in an inline blending process that produces biodiesel as the road tanker departs from the Klang Valley Distribution Terminal (KVDT) — a key fuel depot serving Peninsular Malaysia — en route to petrol stations and factories.

“ The blending of diesel and PME is done during the journey to petrol stations or factories, resulting in a more homogeneous biodiesel mixture,” a PS Pipeline representative told the media during a tour on June 3.

Since June 1, the 10 per cent palm oil content in diesel, commonly known as B10, has been gradually increased to 15 per cent following the outbreak of the Iran war, which has choked the vital oil shipping route via the Strait of Hormuz.



Although Iran and the US have agreed to sign a peace deal, the ship backlog in the Strait is expected to take several weeks to clear.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad holding a test tube containing pure B100 palm oil-based biodiesel (left) and a test tube containing B15 biodiesel (right). ST PHOTO: LU WEI HOONG

The move seeks to conserve diesel reserves, with Kuala Lumpur warning that existing fuel stockpiles may last only until July. On June 22, the Ministry of Economy is set to deliver a ministerial statement addressing the global energy crisis when Parliament reconvenes.

Malaysia relies significantly on crude oil imports despite having its own oil production, as the latter can meet only half of its daily consumption of 700,000 barrels per day.

Official statistics show that the country imported 3.4 million tonnes of crude petroleum and condensate in the first quarter of 2026, about one-third lower than the same period a year before.

A senior PS Pipeline representative said the higher PME blend would help extend Malaysia's diesel reserves amid uncertainty over global fuel supplies.

“Each additional percentage point of PME blended into diesel reduces diesel consumption by an equivalent amount. As such, the move to B15 could lower diesel usage by about 5 per cent,” she said.

The second largest exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, Malaysia is among countries including Indonesia and India that have increasingly turned to biofuels to reduce their exposure to oil shocks.

Malaysians consume an average of 465 million litres of diesel monthly between June to December 2024 , according to the Ministry of Finance. Increasing the biomass portion by five per cent at fuel pumps would save at least 23 million litres monthly. For context, the first oil tanker that managed to get through the Hormuz blockade and arrive in Malaysia in April carried a million barrels of crude oil.

The higher blending mandate will consume 800,000 tonnes of palm oil from the 4 million tonnes allocated annually for the domestic market, Plantations and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad said. This is 300,000 tonnes more than before the B15 blending policy was introduced.



She added that the measure would not affect the roughly 16 million tonnes of palm oil that Malaysia exports annually.

“All petrol stations will offer B12 and eventually B15 from June 1 onwards. In fact, Sarawak, except Bintulu, as well as Labuan and Langkawi, has already implemented B20 diesel. This initiative will help strengthen Malaysia’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda,” Noraini told reporters after a tour of KVDT on June 4.

The national biodiesel network is supported by 452 palm oil mills, 54 refineries, 19 biodiesel plants and 34 biodiesel blending depots before being distributed to 4,400 petrol stations nationwide for consumption, according to the Plantation Ministry ’s fact sheet.

Each day, 600 road tankers transport the higher PME-blend biodiesel from KVDT, a facility that meets 60 per cent of Peninsular Malaysia’s fuel demand.

The facility, jointly owned by national petroleum company Petronas (40 percent), Shell (40 percent) and Petron (20 percent), sources diesel and petrol through a 130km -long pipeline from refineries in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

A PS Pipeline representative said any PME carriers must undergo laboratory testing to ensure they meet standards to prevent contamination that can affect biodiesel quality. Failure to meet these standards may result in rejection.

With the push for B15 biodiesel, 69 per cent of existing biodiesel blending production capacity is now being utilised to reduce reliance on imported fuel, Economic Minister Akmal Nasir said in an announcement on June 11.

This marks a reversal from the 40 per cent utilisation rate recorded prior to the introduction of the B15 policy, which was affected by moderate demand following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Malaysia Biodiesel Association, which represents 17 members and six associate members.

“With recent announcements by the Malaysian government on the allocation of funds to upgrade blending infrastructure in phases and across locations to support higher biodiesel blends, leading up to B30 by 2030 as outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan, capacity utilisation among local biodiesel producers is expected to increase in tandem,” the association said in a statement to The Straits Times.

As global oil prices become increasingly volatile due to the Iran war, the association said biodiesel could offer a competitive alternative for Malaysia’s transport and logistics sectors.

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