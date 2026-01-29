Malaysia Edition: Peat fire forces evacuations in Johor | Anwar rolls back key reforms amid election pressure

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
Jan 29, 2026, 01:40 PM

It’s getting hot in Malaysia – literally and politically.

A peat fire in Pengerang, just 30km from Singapore’s eastern shore, has scorched over 100ha – or more than 100 football fields – and forced 157 residents to evacuate as haze blankets both sides of the Straits.

Our reporter Harith Mustaffa encountered thick smog while wearing a full respirator mask at one of Malaysia’s most vital mangrove ecologies. Even in clearer areas, he could still smell woodsmoke despite using two N95 masks.

“The scorched earth was so loose that firefighters warned us to step only on tree roots and branches – or risk sinking into the burning ground,” Harith said.

After residents are able to return, it will not be the end of the tragedy. Landowners could find their properties damaged by the firefighting operations, including canals dug without permission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scrambling to consolidate support ahead of election season.

First, he was commended in his Jan 5 New Year address for accelerating reforms. But his government’s flip-flopping over two signature education announcements — integrating non-national syllabi and lowering the primary school starting age to six — has only caused confusion.

Now, his government has also withdrawn the Urban Renewal Act amid concerns it could displace Malay-Muslims from prime city land. This comes as two key ruling alliance parties – UMNO and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) – continue bickering over policy and jailed former leader Najib Razak’s fate, ahead of three state elections within 18 months that may coincide with national polls.

The Opposition faces its own turmoil. A month after former premier Muhyiddin Yassin quit as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, the coalition is no closer to finding a replacement. Tan Sri Muhyiddin claimed PN will restructure with two leadership councils, scrapping the single chairman role.

However, PAS Secretary-General Takiyuddin Hassan disputed this assertion on Jan 28, even as a purported letter from party president Hadi Awang appeared to support two-tiered leadership while opposing the chairmanship’s abolishment.

Here’s a selection of the latest developments from Malaysia. If you have suggestions for what you’d like to see from our coverage, let us know here.

