Malaysia Edition: Johor residents choke on dust from data centre projects | Malaysia anti-graft chief faces disciplinary board

Our Johor reporter Harith Mustaffa’s lungs have taken a beating these past few months – and may not be in the clear yet if data centres keep mushrooming in the southern state.

In January, he could still smell the ash in the air despite masking up when covering the peat fire in Pengerang that blanketed the area in smog.

While both state and federal governments celebrate data centre projects that have spurred a record-setting investment boom, local residents are less impressed. They’re now complaining over elevated dust levels they blame on construction near their homes.

“One can’t miss an irritable sensation in the eyes the moment you get out of the car in these neighbourhoods. After an hour or so speaking to residents, my body and face – sweating from the scorching heat in recent days – somehow feels dry and prickly.

“These residents have to put up with it every day, with some construction sites just across their backyard,” said Harith.

On the political front, talk of early polls in Malaysia – well before the early 2028 deadline – keeps swirling. However, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has a lengthy checklist to work through if he wants to go into elections with his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in good health.

Democratic reforms have so far underwhelmed PH supporters, particularly after Parliament failed last week to limit the prime minister’s term to 10 years or create a more independent public prosecutor.

Then there is the controversy surrounding anti-graft chief Azam Baki, with an internal probe into his shareholdings now going before a civil service disciplinary board.

As usual, here are some of the best stories from Malaysia this past week.