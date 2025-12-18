Malaysia Edition: A ‘pineapple town’ helped build Singapore | Anwar says no early election in 2026

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysian politics appears to be undergoing a three-year-itch, after the 2022 general election saw a first ever hung Parliament. The intense negotiations that followed eventually saw Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cobbling together a government of strange bedfellows.

But several parties are now refusing to lay in the beds they made, seeking a way out of the premier’s so-called unity government structure. Even the Democratic Action Party wants change, as concerns grow that the largest party in the governing coalition is losing its grip on its core support of urban and Chinese voters.

Yet, it is not just PH or its ally Barisan Nasional (BN) that is facing internal strife as some members feel underappreciated. Even the opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) is at loggerheads, and has been unable to capitalise on the fraying relations within government.

Against this backdrop, PM Anwar has reshuffled his Cabinet, introducing new and young faces, but essentially leaving the composition among ruling parties largely unchanged. In a media briefing on Dec 17, Datuk Seri Anwar indicated that those dropped did not necessarily underperform, nor are those retained, perfect.

He also dismissed the notion that he could call an election early in 2026. The signal appears to be that given the strained ties within his administration, he is unwilling to rock the boat, but believes that given time, the new blood will revitalise his Cabinet and existing ministers will find new avenues to improve.

Apart from politics, our coverage in the past week also delved into various facets of economic development - from a new train line linking Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, to whether the Putrajaya administrative capital has progressed according to plan, and how a town famous for pineapples helped build modern Singapore.

