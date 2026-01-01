ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh get backing | Aloysius Yapp out to better prolific 2025 season

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

National coach Kim Ji-hyun is confident that men’s singles badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh can bounce back from a poor spell when the new season kicks off with the Malaysia Open this week.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s pool professional Aloysius Yapp is happy to win the World Nineball Tour’s Player of the Year. He is aiming to outdo an already prolific 2025 season in the new year.

Finally, two Singaporean athletes have decided to retire for different reasons. Distance runner Goh Chui Ling is stepping away to focus on her legal career. Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong is quitting at the age of 23 following an injury-plagued year.

