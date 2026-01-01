ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh get backing | Aloysius Yapp out to better prolific 2025 season

Dear ST reader,

National coach Kim Ji-hyun is confident that men’s singles badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh can bounce back from a poor spell when the new season kicks off with the Malaysia Open this week. 

Meanwhile, Singapore’s pool professional Aloysius Yapp is happy to win the World Nineball Tour’s Player of the Year. He is aiming to outdo an already prolific 2025 season in the new year.

Finally, two Singaporean athletes have decided to retire for different reasons. Distance runner Goh Chui Ling is stepping away to focus on her legal career. Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong is quitting at the age of 23 following an injury-plagued year.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Badminton singles coach backs Jason Teh, Loh Kean Yew for success in 2026

The duo are aiming to win higher-tier tournaments this season.

After ‘perfect’ end to 2025, pool ace Aloysius Yapp targets an even better 2026

He became the first player to win three consecutive Matchroom major titles.

S’pore badminton star Yeo Jia Min, ex-national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun announce their engagement

The couple have been dating for five years.

S’pore distance runner Goh Chui Ling hangs up her spikes to focus on sports lawyer career

She once held multiple national records across various events.

National wushu athlete Kimberly Ong bids ‘bittersweet’ farewell to sport

The two-time SEA Games gold medallist’s career was cut short by nagging injuries.

Yuki Kobayashi joins BG Tampines Rovers’ four-competition push

The Stags secure a coup with the signing of the former Japan international.

A youth SEA Games? Multi-sport meet for athletes aged 17 and below proposed by Philippines

Singapore sports officials will “await further formal discussions” with regional colleagues.

From World Cup to Winter Olympics: Sporting markers to watch in 2026

Lions coach Gavin Lee and the Enhanced Games are among the storylines in the spotlight.

Items that define S’pore athletes’ 2025 season

Get insights into the things that inspired and helped them in their sporting journey.

My wish list for sport for 2026

Columnist Rohit Brijnath outlines what he wants to see in the new year.

