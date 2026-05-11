ST Full-time Report: Lions’ ‘World Cup challenge’ at Asian Cup

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The calibre of Singapore’s Asian Cup opponents such as Australia and Iraq may feel overwhelming but the Lions shouldn't let it affect their mentality, says coach Gavin Lee. Instead, they should just focus on being the “best version” of themselves in preparation for the 2027 tournament.
In the lead-up to the showdown in Saudi Arabia, the Lions are set to take part in the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup, which offers US$1 million (S$1.28 million) in prize money for the winners. China, Hong Kong and India are also likely to participate in the two-division tournament.
Finally, the National School Games continue to be a hot topic after a top Singapore official said that disciplines without a pathway to the major Games are “dead-end sports”. Members of the fraternity argue that the school games serve a wider purpose, such as character building and promoting a sporting culture.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Facing World Cup teams shouldn’t affect our mentality: Lions coach on Asian Cup draw
Among the 23 teams who have qualified, world No. 147 Singapore are the lowest ranked.
US$1m carrot awaits winners of inaugural Fifa Asean Cup
S’pore are set to feature in Division 1, which will be hosted by Indonesia and another country.
Fraternity feels the National School Games have a broader role in sporting development
Cyclists take to the streets again as OCBC Cycle returns with strong turnout
The total number of participants is expected to reach 7,000 after the virtual rides conclude in June.
Ex-swimmer Teo Zhen Ren drives fencing’s revival with World Fencing League
Singapore Aquatics reveals long-term plans
S’pore bowler delivers Mother’s Day gift with PWBA Northern Colorado Open win
Lionel Messi versus Pele? In all sports, comparing eras just doesn’t work
Carrick deserves to be Man United’s permanent manager: Club legend Giggs
Blackpink’s Lisa to help kick off FIFA World Cup 2026 opening show in LA
Separate opening ceremonies will be staged in host countries Mexico, Canada and the US.
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