ST Full-time Report: Lions’ ‘World Cup challenge’ at Asian Cup

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
May 11, 2026, 04:02 PM

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The calibre of Singapore’s Asian Cup opponents such as Australia and Iraq may feel overwhelming but the Lions shouldn't let it affect their mentality, says coach Gavin Lee. Instead, they should just focus on being the “best version” of themselves in preparation for the 2027 tournament. 

In the lead-up to the showdown in Saudi Arabia, the Lions are set to take part in the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup, which offers US$1 million (S$1.28 million) in prize money for the winners. China, Hong Kong and India are also likely to participate in the two-division tournament.

Finally, the National School Games continue to be a hot topic after a top Singapore official said that disciplines without a pathway to the major Games are “dead-end sports”. Members of the fraternity argue that the school games serve a wider purpose, such as character building and promoting a sporting culture.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Facing World Cup teams shouldn’t affect our mentality: Lions coach on Asian Cup draw

Among the 23 teams who have qualified, world No. 147 Singapore are the lowest ranked.

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S’pore are set to feature in Division 1, which will be hosted by Indonesia and another country.

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Fraternity feels the National School Games have a broader role in sporting development

Observers believe in non-early specialisation and a multi-sport approach.

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The S’porean is the chief executive of the newly formed professional competition.

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Singapore Aquatics reveals long-term plans

The organisation is looking ahead to the 2029 SEA Games and 2032 Olympics.

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S’pore bowler delivers Mother’s Day gift with PWBA Northern Colorado Open win

This is New Hui Fen’s sixth title on the circuit.

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Lionel Messi versus Pele? In all sports, comparing eras just doesn’t work

Our GOAT obsession often diminishes past legends, writes Rohit Brijnath.

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Carrick deserves to be Man United’s permanent manager: Club legend Giggs

The Welshman also names two players who United should sign in the summer.

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Blackpink’s Lisa to help kick off FIFA World Cup 2026 opening show in LA

Separate opening ceremonies will be staged in host countries Mexico, Canada and the US.

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