ST Full-time Report: Lions’ ‘World Cup challenge’ at Asian Cup

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The calibre of Singapore’s Asian Cup opponents such as Australia and Iraq may feel overwhelming but the Lions shouldn't let it affect their mentality, says coach Gavin Lee. Instead, they should just focus on being the “best version” of themselves in preparation for the 2027 tournament.

In the lead-up to the showdown in Saudi Arabia, the Lions are set to take part in the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup, which offers US$1 million (S$1.28 million) in prize money for the winners. China, Hong Kong and India are also likely to participate in the two-division tournament.

Finally, the National School Games continue to be a hot topic after a top Singapore official said that disciplines without a pathway to the major Games are “dead-end sports”. Members of the fraternity argue that the school games serve a wider purpose, such as character building and promoting a sporting culture.

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