ST Full-time Report: Lions get tough draw at Asean C'ship | S'pore's Terry Hee partners Indonesian player in mixed doubles

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Jan 19, 2026, 03:53 PM

New Singapore men’s football coach Gavin Lee is relishing the challenges in his first major assignment after drawing formidable teams like Vietnam and Indonesia in the Asean Football Championship.

Meanwhile, Singaporean Terry Hee is pinning his hopes on the mixed doubles partnership with Indonesia’s Gloria Widjaja on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.

Finally, the Singapore men’s floorball team are in high spirits after sealing a place at the world championship to make up for their disappointing bronze finish at the SEA Games.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Lions get tough 2026 Asean Championship draw

Gavin Lee’s side face Vietnam and Indonesia in his first major task as national coach.

Terry Hee links up with Indonesia’s Gloria Widjaja in badminton mixed doubles

The multinational pair will play their first tournament at the Indonesia Masters.

S’pore men’s floorball team clinch world c’ship spot

The team topped their qualifying group with three wins and a draw.

Fencer Elle Koh clinches S’pore’s first epee title at a Junior World Cup

She is the second Singaporean to achieve the feat since Amita Berthier in 2017.

S’porean distance runner Keane Ko trains in Slovenia to pursue his dreams

He is eyeing national records and major Games qualification.

Debutant Izwan Mahbud sent off in Young Lions’ heavy defeat

The goalkeeper saw red after just 22 minutes in the loss to BG Tampines Rovers.

Women’s Premier League to have larger prize purse and relegation system

The changes were designed to strengthen competition and support the national teams.

Chen Xingtong wins HSBC Women’s World C’ship qualifier with help from caddie

Sidelined by injury, fellow golfer Aloysa Atienza was on her bag during the tournament.

Basketball Association of S’pore chief Seah Liang Bing retains seat in fresh election

He reiterated his call for unity to take the sport forward. 

2025 Asean Para Games: Age just a number for S’pore teen shooter Surya Mohan Jha

He is the youngest member of the contingent heading to the Thailand Games.

Tennis Grand Slams are stern tests where only effort counts, not ‘what ifs’

Only the extraordinary endure the game’s version of Homer’s Odyssey, writes Rohit Brijnath.

The evocative dance of sport

ST explores the harmonious relationship between sport and dance.

