ST Full-time Report: Lions get tough draw at Asean C’ship | S’pore’s Terry Hee partners Indonesian player in mixed doubles

Dear ST reader,

New Singapore men’s football coach Gavin Lee is relishing the challenges in his first major assignment after drawing formidable teams like Vietnam and Indonesia in the Asean Football Championship.

Meanwhile, Singaporean Terry Hee is pinning his hopes on the mixed doubles partnership with Indonesia’s Gloria Widjaja on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.

Finally, the Singapore men’s floorball team are in high spirits after sealing a place at the world championship to make up for their disappointing bronze finish at the SEA Games.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.