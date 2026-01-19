ST Full-time Report: Lions get tough draw at Asean C’ship | S’pore’s Terry Hee partners Indonesian player in mixed doubles

Dear ST reader,
New Singapore men’s football coach Gavin Lee is relishing the challenges in his first major assignment after drawing formidable teams like Vietnam and Indonesia in the Asean Football Championship.
Meanwhile, Singaporean Terry Hee is pinning his hopes on the mixed doubles partnership with Indonesia’s Gloria Widjaja on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.
Finally, the Singapore men’s floorball team are in high spirits after sealing a place at the world championship to make up for their disappointing bronze finish at the SEA Games.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Lions get tough 2026 Asean Championship draw
Gavin Lee’s side face Vietnam and Indonesia in his first major task as national coach.
Terry Hee links up with Indonesia’s Gloria Widjaja in badminton mixed doubles
S’pore men’s floorball team clinch world c’ship spot
Fencer Elle Koh clinches S’pore’s first epee title at a Junior World Cup
S’porean distance runner Keane Ko trains in Slovenia to pursue his dreams
Debutant Izwan Mahbud sent off in Young Lions’ heavy defeat
Women’s Premier League to have larger prize purse and relegation system
Chen Xingtong wins HSBC Women’s World C’ship qualifier with help from caddie
Sidelined by injury, fellow golfer Aloysa Atienza was on her bag during the tournament.
Basketball Association of S’pore chief Seah Liang Bing retains seat in fresh election
2025 Asean Para Games: Age just a number for S’pore teen shooter Surya Mohan Jha
Tennis Grand Slams are stern tests where only effort counts, not ‘what ifs’
Only the extraordinary endure the game’s version of Homer’s Odyssey, writes Rohit Brijnath.
The evocative dance of sport
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.