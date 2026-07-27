ST Full-time Report: Fund-raising concert for ex-Lion S. Rajagopal, who has dementia

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Jul 27, 2026, 03:49 PM

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Friends of former Lion S. Rajagopal are rallying behind the star winger of Singapore’s 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning team, after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Hoping to lighten the 77-year-old’s financial load, they have organised a fund-raising concert at the Serangoon Gardens Country Club in November.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be eyeing a second victory in their 2026 ASEAN Championship campaign when they host Timor-Leste tonight, three days after Ilhan Fandi’s scissors kick sealed a last-gasp win over Cambodia.

Finally, the motorsports community across the Causeway is buzzing with excitement as Sepang will host the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix in October, marking the Malaysian circuit’s return after nine years.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Struggling ex-Lion S. Rajagopal gets help from football fraternity with a tribute concert

The fund-raising event will feature a S’pore band whose vocalist is Rajagopal’s long-time friend.

READ MORE HERE

Lions need midfielders to be on song to relieve goal-scoring load

Goal contributions from midfield are under the spotlight as there are only two forwards in the Lions’ ASEAN C’ship squad.

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Lions leave it late to beat Cambodia 2-1 in ASEAN Championship opener

Ilhan Fandi earned the plaudits with his spectacular strike just before the final whistle.

READ MORE HERE

Goalkeeper shines as Lionesses down Cambodia for ASEAN C’ship spot

Izairida Shakira produced two crucial saves in the shoot-out to help S’pore prevail.

READ MORE HERE

Pint-size teen among latest batch of Unleash The Roar! scholarship recipients

Aria Romano, who stands at just 1.55m, has turned physical adversity into an advantage.

READ MORE HERE

F1 returns to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit after 9 years

It will host the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix from Oct 2 to 4, before the S’pore race from Oct 9 to 11.

READ MORE HERE

Tips from training partner help Hong Kong pickleball ace win at S’pore Open

Taking the advice, Wong Hong Kit came from behind to seal a third straight men’s singles title.

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Over $100,000 in prizes for inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open

Winners will take home cash, car rental credits, wellness passes and Joola paddles.

READ MORE HERE

Still trying to reach the highs of 2025, pool ace Aloysius Yapp chases consistency

He won 10 domestic and international titles, and clinched the World Nineball Tour Player of the Year in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

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