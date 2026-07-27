ST Full-time Report: Fund-raising concert for ex-Lion S. Rajagopal, who has dementia

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Friends of former Lion S. Rajagopal are rallying behind the star winger of Singapore’s 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning team, after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Hoping to lighten the 77-year-old’s financial load, they have organised a fund-raising concert at the Serangoon Gardens Country Club in November.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be eyeing a second victory in their 2026 ASEAN Championship campaign when they host Timor-Leste tonight, three days after Ilhan Fandi’s scissors kick sealed a last-gasp win over Cambodia.

Finally, the motorsports community across the Causeway is buzzing with excitement as Sepang will host the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix in October, marking the Malaysian circuit’s return after nine years.

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