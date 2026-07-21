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Still trying to reach the highs of 2025, pool ace Aloysius Yapp chases consistency

Singapore pool ace Aloysius Yapp at a dinner at the Copthorne King’s Hotel on July 21, held by Cuesports Singapore to celebrate his Sportsman of the Year Award.

SINGAPORE – For Aloysius Yapp, reaching the heights of an “incredible” 2025 campaign again appears a tall order, but the Singapore pool ace has not given up trying.

In his best season as professional player, the 30-year-old picked up 10 domestic and international titles, culminating in the Singapore Sportsman of the Year award on July 3.

“I don’t know if I can ever have a year like this again, so incredible,” Yapp told The Straits Times with a laugh at a dinner at the Copthorne King’s Hotel on July 21 held by Cuesports Singapore in recognition of his achievements.

Rating his 2025 season “11 out of 10”, he added: “Last year it felt like my mental game was quite strong when I was competing, and I feel like my mentality was very clear on what I needed to do and how I handled myself during pressure situations.

“I also had a lot of luck on my side because to be able to win three major titles in a row (UK Open, Florida Open and US Open), you definitely need to have luck, so I felt like everything just fell perfectly into place for me.”

Besides clinching the World Nineball Tour Player of the Year award for the first time and the three major titles, he also won the International 9-ball Open, International Open Big Foot 10-ball Challenge, Formosa Cup Taipei Open, Anti-Drug Cup, Reyes Cup and National Nine-ball and 10-ball Open Championships.

This season, which he rates “six out of 10”, Yapp’s only title was the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) men’s 8-ball world championship in April.

“Although I won the world championship this year, overall consistency-wise, it hasn’t been the same as last year,” he said.

“But there are still lots of tournaments coming up in the next couple of months, so I’m looking forward to doing better.”

Among his main targets this season is claiming the elusive World 9-ball title.

His best finish was a last-16 outing in 2022. No date has been set for the tournament in 2026.

He said: “I would like to win everything again, even though I’ve won it before. But I definitely want to win the World 9-ball Championship. That’s my ultimate goal.”

He will next compete at the Vice City Classic in Florida from July 29 to Aug 2, before the Arizona, Phoenix and US Opens.

On his Sportsman gong at the Singapore Sports Awards, Yapp said: “It felt good for sure, but I still feel like the job’s not really done yet.

“After I won the award, I went to play at the Asian Championships and I didn’t do so well this time. I still have so much more to learn and improve to do better for Singapore in the future.”

Cuesports Singapore president Christopher Chuah believes that Yapp’s recognition has inspired many to take up the sport.

He said: “His (Sportsman) win is very significant for a number of reasons – we are all extremely proud that a home-grown talent like Aloysius Yapp can reach this pinnacle and I think every Singaporean ought to be proud.

“We can see the immediate effect because following his win, there was a surge of interest in cue sports, and this is evidenced by the participation in the events that we are organising at our national training centre.

“We have rolled out a number of tournaments, which are very well subscribed, and we are seeing more and more youngsters taking up American pool.

“I think all this can be traced back to Aloysius Yapp. It’s a very direct impact.”

The training centre, which moved from Katong Shopping Centre to Tanjong Katong, now comprises 10 pool tables and four snooker tables.

“There are plans under way to also occupy part of an adjoining block, which we can use to train our athletes,” added Chuah.

“It’s very conducive for players to train seriously and especially for the younger athletes, so that parents can bring their school kids in.”

Yapp added of the facilities: “It’s bigger, more spacious, it feels nicer. Now (training here) gives me a tournament-like feeling.

“In the past, people used to think that there were a lot of ‘ah bengs’ in cue sports, now there are a lot of new faces, university students who picked up the game and it is quite nice to see.”