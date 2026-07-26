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Lions midfielder Song Ui-young’s drive and determination helped him set up Ilhan Fandi’s late winner against Cambodia. He is the team’s most productive midfielder with eight goals and eight assists in 35 appearances.

SINGAPORE – While much of the attention is deservedly on Ilhan Fandi’s late scissors-kick winner in Singapore’s 2-1 ASEAN Championship opening win against Cambodia on July 24, it is also worth noting the build-up.

Eleven minutes into added time, substitute Song Ui-young made inroads down the right flank and had his jersey tugged by defender Chea Sokmeng. Instead of going down for a free kick, he wriggled free and surged forward to set up Ilhan for the spectacular strike.

Ahead of the world No. 148 Lions’ next Group A match against 201st-ranked Timor-Leste at the Jalan Besar Stadium on July 27, Song told The Straits Times: “We were dominating the game and should have scored, but somehow we were struggling to get the goal.

“I was upset, but also motivated. Perhaps that’s why I didn’t fall and just kept going to make that final pass, and Ilhan scored.”

The 32-year-old’s assist puts the Singapore midfielders’ goal contributions in the spotlight, especially when the Lions have only Ilhan and Shawal Anuar listed as forwards in the 25-man squad.

While both duly found the net against Cambodia, they could certainly do with some help.

Song has eight goals and eight assists in 35 international appearances, but among the midfielders who played against Cambodia, Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin, Glenn Kweh, Kyoga Nakamura, Jacob Mahler, Harhys Stewart and Farhan Zulkifli combine for 185 caps, 10 goals and 10 assists.

While he would love for his non-strikers to score more, Lions coach Gavin Lee defended their output.

In his 10 games in charge, the afore-mentioned eight midfielders chipped in with six goals and five assists. Shawal’s opener against Cambodia also came from a through-ball by defender Lionel Tan.

Lee, who praised his team’s strong mentality to get the late winner, said: “The strikers’ job is to score and they did that. We have two very capable strikers, so it’s about how we can feed them more to best utilise their assets.

“Song contributed a lot in the Asian Cup qualifying campaign and Kyoga popped up with two goals in the previous ASEAN Championship. It’s about getting the boys into positions where they can succeed.”

South Korea-born Song has been a key asset since his naturalisation in 2021. He first arrived in Singapore to play for Home United in 2011 and feels his mentality has changed over the years.

He said: “Before, I worked for my career and reputation. When I lost, it’s like another football game. Now, I feel I have a responsibility to my country. I want to help Singapore get good results and fly the flag high. It feels more emotional.”

What has not changed is his hunger for goals.

Song, who has 93 goals and 38 assists in 296 games for Lion City Sailors and their previous iteration Home, said: “Depending on the tactics, the other players need to help the strikers to finish. We need to help each other as a team and understand each other better to make a good performance and get the three points.”

His assimilation is clear from his close friendship with teammates such as Ilhan, Mahler and Joel Chew even if they play for different clubs, as they were seen joking and playing Uno on the flight to Cambodia.

After what was described by Ilhan as a “way-below-average” performance against Cambodia, the Lions will want to prove their chemistry and capabilities against a beleaguered Timor-Leste side who are reeling from a 7-0 defeat by defending champions Vietnam on July 24.

Song said: “It’s not about Timor-Leste or how much they lost by. It’s only going to be about how we play. We need to give it our all, create chances and finish as many as we can to win, and that’s the mindset we have against Timor-Leste, Vietnam or Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste coach Ze Pedro highlighted that it is already a success for them to qualify for the tournament despite having only a two-month league, a young team and having to play their home games in Thailand as they do not have a stadium that fits tournament requirements.

To boost his squad, he has called up seven foreign-born players, including 25-year-old Joao Rangel who was born in Portugal to Timorese parents and now plays for semi-pro English team Leiston.

The midfielder said: “It’s an honour and huge pride to represent Timor-Leste, and that’s why we are here. We have players born in Timor-Leste, Australia and Portugal, but we always find a way to gel on and off the pitch.

“The 7-0 loss was a tough one to take. We need to move on and hopefully we can start on the right foot this time.”

Singapore midfielders goal contributions (selected) Hami Syahin: 42 caps, 0 goals, 4 assists Shah Shahiran: 42 caps, 1 goal, 0 assist Song Ui-young: 35 caps, 8 goals, 8 assists Glenn Kweh: 32 caps, 2 goals, 2 assists Kyoga Nakamura: 21 caps, 2 goals, 1 assist Jacob Mahler: 18 caps, 3 goals, 0 assist Harhys Stewart: 18 caps, 1 goal, 2 assists Farhan Zulkifli: 12 caps, 1 goal, 1 assist