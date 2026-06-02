ST Headstart: Finance home renovation without breaking the bank

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

As a first-time homeowner, I expected reno to be expensive – but the hidden costs blindsided my budget. Expenses like the cost of flooring and windows caught me off-guard. Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit explores how you can keep the financial damage to a minimum, starting by resolving any issues early in the reno process so you won’t need to pay a premium to make costly fixes at the end.

Despite talk of the AI bubble bursting, young investors still want to get in on the tech wave and buy into a sector that has great growth potential. Find out the savvy way to add tech to your portfolio in this week’s Headstart On Record podcast

Read on for other stories on how to stay presentable at work and whether using AI for job interview assignments is a good idea. Have a good week!