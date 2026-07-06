Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 6, 2026

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Published
Jul 06, 2026, 06:21 PM

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Ministerial statement on WP’s Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap’s conduct to be delivered

Indranee Rajah will deliver the statement when Parliament sits tomorrow.

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Man killed by lightning was promising, dedicated outdoor instructor

He was a freelance instructor certified as a kayaking instructor by a water activities company.

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Why does lightning strike without rain and what is a ‘bolt from the blue’?

Singapore logs one of the highest lightning strike rates in the world.

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S’pore, Indonesia want Strait of Malacca open and free for all, say leaders

The commitment emerged after talks between President Prabowo, PM Wong at the Leaders’ Retreat.

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Nvidia chips case: Man allegedly used over $38m in ill-gotten gains to buy house

He was handed nine additional charges – three counts of money laundering and six counts of fraud.

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After-hours World Cup matches leave S’pore restaurants, bars on the bench

With many late match timings, businesses are being selective about the matches they screen.

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How new Fed chair could change the way S’pore analysts read markets

Every inflation and jobs report may now carry the weight that the Fed’s projections once held.

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S’pore couple budget $150k for year-long trip with 3 kids

The family have travelled to 15 countries so far.

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Where to eat, stay and explore in Siem Reap beyond the temples

Cruise down Tonle Sap lake, about 20 times the size of Singapore.

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Mandatory treatment order for man who started Joo Seng HDB fire

He was found to be suffering from delusional disorder at the time of the offence in May.

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