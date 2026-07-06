Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 6, 2026

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Ministerial statement on WP’s Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap’s conduct to be delivered
Man killed by lightning was promising, dedicated outdoor instructor
He was a freelance instructor certified as a kayaking instructor by a water activities company.
Why does lightning strike without rain and what is a ‘bolt from the blue’?
S’pore, Indonesia want Strait of Malacca open and free for all, say leaders
The commitment emerged after talks between President Prabowo, PM Wong at the Leaders’ Retreat.
Nvidia chips case: Man allegedly used over $38m in ill-gotten gains to buy house
He was handed nine additional charges – three counts of money laundering and six counts of fraud.
After-hours World Cup matches leave S’pore restaurants, bars on the bench
With many late match timings, businesses are being selective about the matches they screen.
How new Fed chair could change the way S’pore analysts read markets
Every inflation and jobs report may now carry the weight that the Fed’s projections once held.
S’pore couple budget $150k for year-long trip with 3 kids
Where to eat, stay and explore in Siem Reap beyond the temples
Mandatory treatment order for man who started Joo Seng HDB fire
He was found to be suffering from delusional disorder at the time of the offence in May.