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Indranee to deliver ministerial statement in Parliament on conduct of WP’s Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap

Sylvia Lim is MP for Aljunied GRC and WP’s chairwoman, and Faisal Manap sits on the WP’s central executive committee but is not an MP.

SINGAPORE – Leader of the House Indranee Rajah will deliver a ministerial statement on the conduct of Workers’ Party leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap when Parliament sits on July 7.

The statement will be a “determination” on the findings from the Committee of Privileges (COP) relating to former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan’s lies to Parliament in 2021, according to the order paper published on July 6.

This follows a motion filed in Parliament in January 2026, where Indranee asked the House to note that the High Court’s judgment and COP findings have implications for Lim and Faisal, which have to be considered separately from WP chief Pritam Singh’s.

Singh was convicted by the court for lying to the COP. His convictions were upheld by the High Court in December 2025 after he appealed.

Lim is MP for Aljunied GRC and WP’s chairwoman, and Faisal sits on the WP’s central executive committee but is not an MP.

The House voted in agreement to the motion, although all 11 WP MPs present marked their dissent.

During that motion, in which the House found Singh unfit for the role of Leader of the Opposition, Lim disputed her and Faisal being implicated.

She said the pair had not been given an opportunity to defend themselves in court and its findings cannot be held against them.

Indranee said in response that while Lim was not involved in the court case, the Committee of Privileges had found that she and Faisal lied about what happened at a meeting with Khan.

The three WP leaders were called to the Committee of Privileges during an investigation of Khan’s lies to Parliament.

Indranee said that while Lim was not a witness and was not a party to court proceedings, the court had found that Lim and Faisal were around when Singh asked Khan to take her lie “to the grave”.

She said that this was consistent with the Committee of Privileges report, and that is why the court judgment has implications for Lim and Faisal.

Indranee added at the end of the debate on the January 2026 motion that the House “will not take too long” to get to their cases.

Parliament will also discuss the Government’s blocking of 14 social media posts that targeted Singapore’s Indian community.

Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) has asked if the posts were a coordinated and deliberate effort by any agency or organisation, and if so, what action has or will be taken against them. Nominated MP Neo Kok Beng asked about programmes to counter foreign influence.

MPs from both the PAP and WP have also filed 10 questions on the Speak Mandarin Campaign in the wake of controversy surrounding the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s initial decision to limit screenings of Dear You, a Chinese movie filmed mostly in the Teochew dialect.

Cai Yinzhou (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) has asked about the campaign’s current policy objectives and whether the Government will review the campaign’s continued application to locally screened dialect films.

Meanwhile, WP Non-Constituency MP Eileen Chong has asked if the Government’s assessment of the effectiveness of the Speak Mandarin Campaign includes any indicators of its impact on the use and transmission of Chinese dialects.

The Speak Mandarin Campaign was launched in 1979 by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew to promote the use of Mandarin as the main language for Singapore’s Chinese community, as opposed to dialects.

Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Choo Pei Ling (Chua Chu Kang GRC) have also asked about Government efforts to anticipate and mitigate cases where migrant workers are not paid by their employers.

This follows a case which surfaced in late June where over 400 migrant workers were not paid for several months.

Five PAP backbenchers have also filed a motion on Singapore’s position as a global transport hub. They are led by Tin Pei Ling (Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC), who chairs the government parliamentary committee on transport.

The motion asks the House to affirm the importance of strengthening Singapore’s long-term economic competitiveness by “leveraging international cooperation, frontier technologies, and world-class infrastructure”.

It asks that Singapore do this to reinforce its position as a globally connected aviation, maritime and logistics hub, and to anchor good jobs here.