Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2026

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Aug 21, 2026, 06:04 PM

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Man who stabbed priest in 2024 gets over four years’ jail

He was previously convicted for stabbing his then girlfriend in the buttocks.

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Radiant World under US, S’pore probes: More about the iron ore trader

The company has denied wrongdoing in a statement on its website.

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What to know about China’s new entry-exit rules

The rules sharpen scrutiny of visa applications and invitation letters, and penalise falsehoods.

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Debt collector broke law with its actions

The judge granted the woman a protection order against the licensed debt collection company.

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Four operators approved to expand data centres

The move marks an ongoing push to strengthen Singapore’s standing as an AI and connectivity hub.

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S’pore subscribers set to pay more for YouTube Premium plans

Individual membership will now cost $15.98 per month, up from $13.98.

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Friday sermons at mosques temporarily shortened due to hot weather, haze

The change will be in effect until further notice, MUIS said.

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What to look for before buying an air purifier this haze season

Portable air cleaners can help to filter particulates out of the air during hazy periods.

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S’pore football and the belief you cannot buy

The Lions’ feel-good run at the ASEAN C’ship was a reminder that fan support must be earned.

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Almost 10 years’ jail for man who abused primary school pupils

He forced one of the victims – a six-year-old boy – to drink his own urine.

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