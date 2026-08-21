Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2026

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Man who stabbed priest in 2024 gets over four years’ jail
Radiant World under US, S’pore probes: More about the iron ore trader
What to know about China’s new entry-exit rules
The rules sharpen scrutiny of visa applications and invitation letters, and penalise falsehoods.
Debt collector broke law with its actions
The judge granted the woman a protection order against the licensed debt collection company.
Four operators approved to expand data centres
The move marks an ongoing push to strengthen Singapore’s standing as an AI and connectivity hub.
S’pore subscribers set to pay more for YouTube Premium plans
Friday sermons at mosques temporarily shortened due to hot weather, haze
What to look for before buying an air purifier this haze season
Portable air cleaners can help to filter particulates out of the air during hazy periods.
S’pore football and the belief you cannot buy
The Lions’ feel-good run at the ASEAN C’ship was a reminder that fan support must be earned.