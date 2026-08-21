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Portable air purifiers can help to filter particulates out of the air.

It is approaching the end of August, and in Singapore , that means haze season is upon us.

On Aug 9, the country’s haze task force announced its readiness to roll out plans after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the moderate range in central Singapore in the afternoon.

The 24-hour PSI measures the average concentration levels of six component pollutants over the given period. These include PM2.5 particles, which include metallic elements such as lead and tin. Such particles have been linked to health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Parkway Shenton medical director Lim Wee Peng tells The Straits Times: “PM2.5 is small enough to bypass the airway’s natural filtering mechanisms and settle deep in the small airways and alveoli. This is why it’s a clinical concern rather than just a visibility or comfort issue.”

Portable air cleaners – also known as air purifiers – can help to filter these particulates out of the air and keep their levels low within an enclosed space.

But before you head out to purchase one for yourself, here is what you should know about these devices.

What are the different kinds of air purifiers?

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers are the most common and recommended type for homes, according to a spokesperson from consumer electronics and home appliance retailer Courts.

True HEPA-grade filters can effectively remove fine particles such as dust, pollen, pet dander, PM2.5 haze particles and airborne allergens.

High concentrations of PM2.5 particles in the air have been linked to health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. PHOTO: ST FILE

Some air purifiers use activated carbon air filters, often in combination with HEPA filters, adds the Courts spokesperson. These focus on removing odours, volatile organic compounds and certain gases.

On the other hand, UV-C air purifiers use ultraviolet light technology to help reduce bacteria and viruses. This tech is usually an add-on feature to air purifiers using mechanical filtration methods, such as HEPA filters.

A HEPA-based air purifier with activated carbon filtration “offers the best balance of effectiveness, safety and value” for Singapore users, says the Courts spokesperson.

There are also speciality purifiers, such as the Smart Pet Care Air Purifier ($149) by Chinese consumer electronics brand Xiaomi.

“This features a wider grille design and an activated carbon formulation optimised for pet environments, making it more suitable for households with pets,” says a spokesperson for the brand.

When preparing for haze, what are the most important features in an air purifier?

Specifically with respect to haze, consumers should prioritise these two features: true HEPA-grade filtration and a clean air delivery rate (CADR) that is suitably matched to the room that the air purifier is to be used in.

Consumers will want to look for true HEPA-grade filtration “rated specifically to capture particles in the PM2.5 range, not just larger dust”, says Lim.

Buyers should thus be wary of terms like “HEPA-type”, “HEPA-style” or “HEPA-like”.

Meanwhile, a CADR value indicates how much filtered air an air purifier can deliver, measured in cubic metres per hour. A higher CADR generally means faster and more effective air cleaning.

“Undersizing (of air purifiers compared with room size) is the most common gap I see,” says Lim. “A unit can have good filtration but still leave a room under-protected if airflow is too low, which creates a false sense of security – people assume they’re covered because ‘the purifier is on’.”

How do I know what size of air purifier works best for my needs?

You can use a room’s dimensions to calculate the CADR you will need in an air purifier. Some air purifiers might come with three different CADR numbers – for haze preparation, the “smoke CADR” number is what you should be looking at, says the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website on haze preparation.

The NEA also notes the following: “An appropriate air purifier should have a smoke CADR number that is at least three times the volume of the room in cubic m.”

The Courts spokesperson suggests: “So for a room volume of 31 cubic m – such as in a typical 3m by 4m bedroom, with a 2.6m ceiling height – you would want to look for an air purifier with a recommended smoke CADR of at least 100 cubic m per hour.”

It is better to err on the side of oversizing, as this will help to mitigate air quality during severe haze episodes.

What are some other useful features to look out for?

Some air purifiers can provide real-time environmental monitoring, such as Xiaomi’s Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Plus. PHOTO: XIAOMI

Filter indicators such as lights or built-in air quality sensors will help you keep a close eye on how well your air purifier is working at any given time.

For instance, Xiaomi’s recently launched Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Plus ($249) has five high-precision sensors that are able to provide real-time monitoring of PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity levels.

You might also want to check how easy and affordable it is to buy replacement filters for a given unit. In this regard, established brands with local after-sales support will be your best bet.

If you plan to use an air purifier in a quiet environment – for instance, while sleeping – it might be helpful to test a device in a showroom or to seek functions such as “sleep mode”.

Beyond that, consumers should be cautious of products making broad claims such as “eliminates 100 per cent of viruses” or “purifies entire homes” without providing independent testing data, advises the Courts spokesperson.

Smart connectivity can also make air purifier management more convenient.

Xiaomi’s air purifiers, including the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Plus, can all be connected to the brand’s Mi Home app. This means that users can remotely monitor and adjust their devices.

“Users can also set their devices to automatically adjust their operating status based on changes in air quality. This reduces the need for manual intervention and helps shift household air management from simply ‘remembering to switch on the air purifier’ towards a more automated and continuous approach,” says Xiaomi’s spokesperson.

How often should I change my air purifier’s filters?

Using a clogged filter reduces airflow and significantly lowers the effectiveness of the air purifier.

As a general guideline, HEPA filters typically require replacement every six to 12 months, and activated carbon filters often require replacement every three to 12 months, depending on exposure to smoke and odours, says the Courts spokesperson.

Pay closer attention to the condition of your filters during the haze season, and also during the seventh lunar month, which is ongoing until Sept 10. The concentration of particulate matter in the air increases during this time, when people customarily burn joss paper and incense.

How can I get the best use out of my air purifier?

Ensure that the air intake vent and outlet are clear of obstructions.

Additionally, you may want to consider using it as a continuous-run appliance, similar to a fridge or internet router, especially if you have pre-existing respiratory conditions.

“For patients with reactive airways, symptom onset often lags behind actual exposure – by the time someone notices breathlessness or tightness, they’ve typically already been breathing compromised air for some time,” says Parkway Shenton’s Lim.

That said, a purifier is adjunctive, not a substitute for proper medical intervention, he adds. “Patients with asthma should maintain their action plan and reliever access during haze periods regardless of purifier use.”

Are dehumidifiers with air purification functions just as effective?

A dehumidifier with air purifiying function, like the ElanPure by Mistral 3-in-1 12L Dehumidifier with Ioniser & Air Purifier, can be a space‑saving and cost‑effective option. PHOTO: MISTRAL

If you require both dehumidification and general air purification, a dehumidifier with air purifiying capability can be a space-saving and cost-effective option.

These include the recently launched ElanPure by Mistral 3-in-1 12L Dehumidifier with Ioniser & Air Purifier ($249).

It works by first purifying the air, then dehumidifying it, says a spokesperson for the brand.

“Air is drawn into the unit and passes through a composite filter. This filter traps dust, hair, PM2.5 particles and pollen, and absorbs odours. The air then enters the dehumidification system,” says the spokesperson for Mistral.

With these devices, purification is more of an auxiliary feature, adds the spokesperson. “If you don’t need dehumidification and if – for example – your primary concern is excessive formaldehyde from a recent renovation, a dedicated air purifier will deliver noticeably better results.”