ST Full-time Report: Eight pickleball courts open in Little India | Historic Asian title for S’pore youth water polo team

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Smile if you’re a pickleball enthusiast who’s been in a pickle over the shortage of playing venues. Starting today, eight sheltered courts are operational at the Little India Bus Terminal as part of the Government’s bid to meet increasing demand for the sport.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau clinched his fourth LIV title at the Sentosa Golf Club yesterday. But it was his fellow American golfer Anthony Kim who captured hearts after overcoming drug and alcohol addiction. He told my colleague Rohit Brijnath that a 12-year-old fan wrote a letter to him after being inspired by his “1 per cent better mindset”.

A relentless pursuit of excellence is also an attribute of the Singapore youth water polo team, who defeated higher-ranked opponents including China yesterday to claim the U-18 Asian championship for the first time. Next, they will be eyeing more breakthroughs at the U-18 world championship this summer.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.