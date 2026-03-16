ST Full-time Report: Eight pickleball courts open in Little India | Historic Asian title for S’pore youth water polo team

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Dear ST reader,
Smile if you’re a pickleball enthusiast who’s been in a pickle over the shortage of playing venues. Starting today, eight sheltered courts are operational at the Little India Bus Terminal as part of the Government’s bid to meet increasing demand for the sport.
Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau clinched his fourth LIV title at the Sentosa Golf Club yesterday. But it was his fellow American golfer Anthony Kim who captured hearts after overcoming drug and alcohol addiction. He told my colleague Rohit Brijnath that a 12-year-old fan wrote a letter to him after being inspired by his “1 per cent better mindset”.
A relentless pursuit of excellence is also an attribute of the Singapore youth water polo team, who defeated higher-ranked opponents including China yesterday to claim the U-18 Asian championship for the first time. Next, they will be eyeing more breakthroughs at the U-18 world championship this summer.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
8 sheltered pickleball courts open at Little India Bus Terminal
There are now over 80 pickleball courts across ActiveSG Sport Centres and dual-use scheme venues.
The legend of Anthony Kim: A golfing story of heart and heroics
The 40-year-old is a man putting himself back together, bit by courageous bit, shot by inspired shot.
The pursuit of greatness never stops for golfer Jon Rahm
Chasing victory again and again is what thrills the Spaniard, who also learns from Michael Phelps’ attention to detail.
What is the future of LIV Golf?
Despite a lack of big-name signings recently, LIV’s chief executive believes the league has grown beyond its insurgent beginnings.
World’s top players set to thrill at KFF S’pore Badminton Open
All England Open champions Lin Chun-yi and Wang Zhiyi, and S’pore’s Loh Kean Yew are expected to compete.
S’pore youth water polo team beat China to win their first U-18 Asian c’ship
They prevail on penalties in the final for their third victory over the same opponents in one week.
BG Tampines Rovers exit ACL2, but vow to return, go one step further
Lions’ friendly against Faroe Islands in Dubai called off due to Middle East war
The Lions will instead have a training camp in S’pore ahead of their final Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.
Sweet revenge as St Gabriel’s Secondary down ACS (I) in B Div final to claim first softball title
They beat Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 12-4 to avenge 2023 C Division final loss.
3 ex-coaches charged over allegedly faking fin swimming results in SEA Games selection
They allegedly conspired to submit a document containing falsified results to the SNOC.
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