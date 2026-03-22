ST Full-time Report: After badminton coach departs prematurely, who’s next?

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Mar 22, 2026, 03:59 PM

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The sudden departure of two national coaches has set tongues wagging. Badminton fans were surprised by the announcement that singles coach South Korean Kim Ji-hyun will be leaving her post, nine months ahead of schedule. The move came as the Singapore Badminton Association made changes to its structure, with a focus on the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

A similar saga unfolded at the Singapore Floorball Association. Men’s national coach Pasi Rosti relinquished his post after just nine months in the hot seat. His exit was among the changes made by the national body to form a winning team ahead of the 2029 SEA Games on home soil. 

On a lighter note, how does golf benefit a footballer? Plenty, according to Lions forward Ikhsan Fandi. He said that golf has not only helped him rediscover his love for football, it has also helped him find calm in his pursuit for more goals on the pitch.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Singles coach to leave S’pore Badminton Association

Former national coach Kelvin Ho will take over Kim Ji-hyun’s place in the interim.

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S’pore Floorball Association breaks with men’s coach

The change follows disappointing results at SEA Games in Thailand.

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Lions forward Ikhsan Fandi’s career on the upswing again

He says golf has taught him to be patient and not dwell on the past.

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Jordan Emaviwe hails support for bouncing back from ‘worst moment’

Teammates rallied around him after his error cost Lions a win against India.

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Ethan Brown set to make racing history in Europe

He will become the first Singaporean driver to compete in the ADAC GT Masters.

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Record reward for S’pore para-athletes after golden displays at major Games

A sum of $68,000 was paid out by the Singapore National Paralympic Council.

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Cause for optimism for S’pore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder in 2026

His first event of the year is the Trofeo Princesa Sofea in Spain.

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Blaze win fifth straight Netball Super League title

They beat Sneakers 65-46 in a repeat of the last four finals.

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2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: Yip Pin Xiu

The para-swimmer won a gold and silver at the world meet in Singapore.

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Four simple exercises from a physiotherapist to ease back pain

Strengthen your core, hips and legs to reduce strain on the lower back.

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