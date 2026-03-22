ST Full-time Report: After badminton coach departs prematurely, who’s next?

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The sudden departure of two national coaches has set tongues wagging. Badminton fans were surprised by the announcement that singles coach South Korean Kim Ji-hyun will be leaving her post, nine months ahead of schedule. The move came as the Singapore Badminton Association made changes to its structure, with a focus on the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

A similar saga unfolded at the Singapore Floorball Association. Men’s national coach Pasi Rosti relinquished his post after just nine months in the hot seat. His exit was among the changes made by the national body to form a winning team ahead of the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.

On a lighter note, how does golf benefit a footballer? Plenty, according to Lions forward Ikhsan Fandi. He said that golf has not only helped him rediscover his love for football, it has also helped him find calm in his pursuit for more goals on the pitch.

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