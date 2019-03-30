Malaysia PM Mahathir says no plans to reshuffle Cabinet despite patchy record

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied that he plans to reshuffle his Cabinet, although he admitted that it is a huge challenge working with inexperienced ministers.

The 93-year-old premier said in an interview with a Malaysian business weekly that he must continue to work together with his handpicked ministers, some of whom have shown promising potential.

"We have inexperienced people in the government now. I think anyone who is inexperienced will have experienced the same problems that they (new ministers) have," he told the weekly, Focus Malaysia, in an interview in Langkawi where he attended a maritime exhibition.

"If I go around discharging and replacing them, it is not going to help.

"I have to try and, well, work with them so that they acquire experience, and believe me, some of them have done quite well," he said.

He admitted that it was difficult to change the opposition attitude of his Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition, who wrested power from long-time ruling camp Barisan Nasional (BN) less than a year ago.

"But now they find they are being criticised and they have to take it. They have to accept it," he said.

The 10-month old PH government is often slammed for reneging on its election campaign pledges and the patchy performance of its Cabinet ministers.

However, the coalition has fulfilled some of its promises such as abolishing the Goods and Services Tax, declaring war on corruption at all levels of governance, appointing non-political and formidable legal figures to head the Election Commission (EC) and prosecuting ex-Premier Najib Razak and his associates on alleged corruption plaguing state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Dr Mahathir told Focus Malaysia that he is also racing against time to right the wrongs of the previous BN government and to institute key reform agendas promised by PH.

There is daily speculation in Malaysia about when Mahathir will hand over power to one-time foe and former deputy prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir, whose five-year term would end in 2023, had originally promised to cede control to Anwar in 2020. The elderly premier told Reuters in a separate interview this week that "I will step down when the time comes ... but we have not fixed a date."

To Focus Malaysia, he said: "Other people seem to take things easy, but I am in a hurry because I realise I don't have much time to do the things that I feel need to be done in this country.

"So I will try to do my best as long as I am still the Prime Minister. If I am asked to leave, I'll leave because no specific date was given."