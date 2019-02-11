Najib subtly trolls PH govt over certificates needed 'to be a minister'

PETALING JAYA • Former Malay-sian prime minister Najib Razak has subtly hit out at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration over the "certificates" required to become its ministers.

Posting on both Facebook and Twitter yesterday, the Pekan MP compared the amount of validated certification needed to apply for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash aid scheme to "being a minister".

"Nak pohon BSH, rakyat kena bagi 5 sijil sahih. Nak jadi Menteri, 1 sijil palsu dah cukup," he said, as he ended the post with the hashtag #MalaysiaBaru. The message, translated from Malay, reads: "To apply for BSH, the rakyat needs to provide five valid certificates. To be a minister, one fake certificate is enough."

Among the certified documents required by applicants of the BSH scheme are marriage certification, divorce or death certification of their spouse, as well as copies of their MyKad, passport or birth certificate.

Najib made the comments following revelations of several PH politicians who allegedly got their education qualifications from "degree mills".

Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya came under fire after it was revealed that he had obtained a degree from Cambridge International University in the United States, and not the prestigious University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK