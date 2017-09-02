US sets schedule of patrols in South China Sea to challenge China's maritime claims: Report

Construction is shown on Fiery Cross Reef, in the Spratly Islands, the disputed South China Sea in this June 16, 2017 satellite image released by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
29 min ago

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon has for the first time set a schedule of naval patrols in the South China Sea in an attempt to challenge China's maritime claims there.

The move is an effort "to create a more consistent posture to counter China's maritime claims there, injecting a new complication into increasingly uneasy relations between the two powers," the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Sept 1).

The report, citing several US officials, said the plan was to conduct so-called freedom-of-navigation operations two to three times over the next few months.

"The plan marks a significant departure from such military operations in the region during the Obama administration, when officials sometimes struggled with when, how and where to conduct those patrols," the report said.

(This story is developing)

