US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hosts Asean foreign ministers in Washington

WASHINGTON - Asean Foreign Ministers have commenced a meeting over a working lunch in Washington DC with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in the first such high level engagement with the new US administration.

Foreign ministers from all 10 Asean member states were present, though Vietnam was represented by its deputy foreign minister.

The discussion will be followed by a reception in the evening by the US-Asean Business Council. The ministers are due to meet National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster the next day.

Top of the agenda is enhanced US engagement with Asean across a broad range of issues including economy and trade, technology and training, and security and the situation in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The crisis over the Korean peninsula is expected to figure prominently as well.

Today, Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20), founding co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Asean and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement welcoming foreign ministers from Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) member states to Washington, DC.

The Secretary of State and ministers crossed hands in the trademark interlinked Asean handshake, but took no questions from the media which was only allowed briefly into the room at the start of the scheduled 45-minute meeting.

In a statement on the eve of the meeting Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, founding co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Asean and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “This year not only marks the 40th year of the US-Asean relationship, but also the 50th anniversary of Asean’s formation.”

“I’m pleased that dignitaries from our South-east Asian partners are in the United States at this historic time, and I look forward to our countries’ increased collaboration on economic, security, and human rights matters.

"Together, the United States, Asean, and our strategic allies can foster a more stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific.”