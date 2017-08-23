US Navy 7th Fleet commander to be dismissed after warship collision

WASHINGTON - The US Navy is dismissing three-star Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin as the commander of the US 7th Fleet, CNN reported a US official as saying.

The dismissal comes just days after 10 sailors went missing after a US warship, USS John S McCain, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore. Remains of some of the sailors were recovered on Tuesday.

The US 7th Fleet is based in Yokosuka, Japan.

The accident on Monday is the fourth incident involving a US warship in Asian waters this year, and prompted the Navy to issue a one-day operational pause.

“An expedited change in leadership was needed,” an official told Reuters about the Navy's decision.