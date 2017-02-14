US national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia: Report

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - Mr Michael Flynn, the national security adviser, resigned on Monday night (Feb 13) after it was revealed that he had misled Vice-President Mike Pence and other top White House officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States, according to a source close to the Trump administration.

Mr Flynn, who served in the job for less than a month, stepped down following days of reports that he had spoken to the ambassador about US sanctions against Russia in late December, weeks before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Mr Flynn had previously denied that he had any substantive conversations with Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak, and Mr Pence repeated that claim in television interviews as recently as earlier this month.

But on Monday, a former administration official said the Justice Department last month warned the White House that Mr Flynn had not been fully forthright about his conversations with the ambassador. As a result, the Justice Department feared that Mr Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow.

Officials said Mr Pence has told others in the White House that he believes Mr Flynn lied to him by saying he had not discussed the topic of sanctions in a call with the Russian ambassador in late December.

Even the mere discussion of policy – and the apparent attempt to assuage the concerns of a US adversary before Mr Trump took office – represents a remarkable breach of protocol.

The FBI has been examining Mr Flynn’s phone calls as he has come under growing questions about his interactions with Russian officials and his management of the National Security Council. The blackmail risk envisioned by the Justice Department would stem directly from Mr Flynn’s attempt to cover his tracks with his bosses. The Russians knew what had been said on the call; thus, if they wanted Mr Flynn to do something, they could threaten to expose the lie if he refused.

The Justice Department’s warning to the White House was first reported on Monday night by The Washington Post.

In addition, the Army has been investigating whether Mr Flynn received money from the Russian government during a trip he took to Moscow in 2015, according to two defence officials.

Such a payment might violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits former military officers from receiving money from a foreign government without consent from Congress. The defence officials said there was no record that Mr Flynn, a retired three-star Army general, filed the required paperwork for the trip.

(This story is developing)