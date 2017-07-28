US man kills wife on cruise ship off Alaska because 'she wouldn't stop laughing at me'

An American man has been charged with killing his wife on a cruise ship in US waters off Alaska.

His reason for doing so? "She would not stop laughing at me," he allegedly told witnesses at the scene.

On Thursday (July 27), Kenneth Manzanares was charged with the murder of his wife Kristy, 39, aboard the Emerald Princess on Tuesday (July 25) night.

According to CBS News, the couple had been travelling with their children, as part of a large group, and the incident arose from a dispute between the two.

Mrs Manzanares was found with a severe head wound, and blood was all over the cabin where she was found, according to a federal search warrant affidavit.

Security and medical personnel from the cruise ship responded to the incident just after 9pm, where witnesses said Mr Manzanares was found with blood on his hands and clothing.

He had grabbed his wife's body and dragged her towards the balcony, but the witness pulled her back inside the cabin by the ankles, according to CBS News.

Security arrived shortly after, and the officer handcuffed Kenneth Manzanares and held him in an adjoining cabin.

CBS News reported that the ship was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members.

It was on a seven-day round-trip cruise, and had departed Seattle on Sunday (July 23). It left Ketchikan, Alaska, on Tuesday around 3pm, and the incident saw the ship diverted to Juneau, arriving just before 8am on Wednesday (July 26).

A check by The Straits Times showed that the Emerald Princess is part of the fleet of cruise company Princess Cruises, based in California. It is 290m long, which is almost that of three football fields, and has 19 decks.