Search and rescue under way after US guided-missile destroyer collision with merchant ship east of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Search and rescue efforts are under way after a US warship collided with a merchant vessel east of Singapore.

The USS John S McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, collided with the Alnic MC, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The accident happened at 6.24am as the US Navy ship was making its way to Singapore for a routine visit.

Singapore authorities are working with the US Navy to conduct search and rescue efforts after the warship suffered damage, said the 7th Fleet.

"Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft," said the 7th Fleet.

The accident comes two months after seven US sailors died when a US destroyer, USS Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off the Japanese coast.

The commander of that US Navy ship, along with its executive officer and senior enlisted sailor, were relieved of duty after an investigation.