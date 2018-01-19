US government shutdown looms: What you need to know

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress are racing to meet a midnight Friday (Jan 20 noon Singapore time) deadline to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open and prevent agencies from shutting down.

During government shutdowns, employees in all three branches of government are vulnerable to furlough, or temporary unpaid leave.

Other "essential" workers, including those dealing with public safety and national security, will continue working, some with and others without pay.

After previous government shutdowns, Congress passed measures to ensure that essential and non-essential employees received retroactive pay.

Past shutdowns have done little lasting economic damage but these events can hurt federal workers, rattle markets and shake confidence in the United States abroad.

Here is what you need to know about a US federal government shutdown:

WHAT CAUSES A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AND HOW TO AVOID IT?

A shutdown happens when Congress and the President fail to sign into law 12 appropriations bills in order to continue providing funding for government operations, according to Fox News. These bills determine spending for specific government agencies.

To avoid a shutdown, members of Congress can give themselves an extension, known as a continuing resolution. The temporary funding measure keeps the federal government open and allows lawmakers more time to negotiate the remaining appropriations bills.

HOW LONG DOES A SHUTDOWN LAST?

"As long as it takes," Marc Goldwein, senior policy director of the non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget told Fox News, adding that it usually takes a weekend for this to happen.

"We're talking days or weeks - not months," Goldwein said.

HAS IT HAPPENED BEFORE?

According to Goldwein, the US government has shut down 18 times since 1976, the year Congress introduced the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act, Fox News said. Half of the shutdowns occurred over a weekend. Goldwein added there have really only been three significant government shutdowns in the history of the US.

November 1995: Government funding elapsed for five full days from Nov 14 to 19 and about 800,000 workers were furloughed after Democratic President Bill Clinton vetoed spending legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Congress, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report.

December 1995 and January 1996: Clinton's continued clash with congressional Republicans over funding levels for the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly, education and other issues resulted in a second lapse in government funding for 21 full days from Dec 16, 1995 to Jan 6, 1996, when about 280,000 workers were furloughed, according to the CRS.

October 2013: During this standoff, government funding elapsed for 16 full days from Oct 1 to 17 and about 800,000 federal workers were furloughed, according to the CRS. More than 1 million more reported to work without knowing when they would be paid, according to media reports.

The last shutdown occurred after conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives attempted to use the budget process to delay or defund implementation of Democratic President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

WHO AND WHAT WERE AFFECTED DURING THE LAST SHUTDOWN?

FEDERAL WORKERS: The last government shutdown in October 2013 lasted more than two weeks and more than 800,000 federal employees were furloughed.

NATIONAL PARKS: National parks closed and overnight visitors were given two days to depart, resulting in a loss of 750,000 daily visitors, according to the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association.

The National Park Service estimated that the shutdown resulted in US$500 million (S$660 million) in lost visitor spending in areas surrounding parks and the Smithsonian museums.

WASHINGTON TOURIST SIGHTS: Popular tourist destinations such as the Smithsonian closed, with barricades going up at the Lincoln Memorial, the Library of Congress and the National Archives.

The National Zoo closed to visitors and its popular "Panda Cam" went dark shortly after the birth of a much-watched cub.

TAXES: The Internal Revenue Service furloughed 90 per cent of its staff, according the liberal Centre for American Progress. About US$4 billion in tax refunds were delayed as a result, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

MAIL DELIVERY: Deliveries continued as usual because the US Postal Service receives no tax dollars for day-to-day operations and relies on income from stamps and other fees.

TRAVEL: Air and rail travellers did not feel a big impact because security officers and air traffic controllers remained at work.

Passport processing continued with some delays, as operations are funded by both fees and money appropriated by Congress.

COURTS: Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, remained open. The Administrative Office of the US Courts has said federal courts could continue to operate normally for about three weeks without additional funding.

MILITARY: All military personnel continued on normal duty status but about half of the Defence Department's 800,000 civilian employees were placed on unpaid leave. Nearly all were recalled one week into the shutdown after the Defence Department implemented the Pay Our Military Act, which had recently been passed by Congress.

HOW MUCH WILL A SHUTDOWN COST?

The 16-day government shutdown in 2013 cost the country US$24 billion of lost economic activity, according to an analysis from ratings agency Standard & Poor's, Fox News said.

"The payroll cost of furloughed employee salaries alone - that is, the lost productivity of furloughed workers - was US$2 billion," the Office of Management and Budget reported in 2013.

Goldwein told Fox News that shutdowns "waste money" more than they "cost money."

"We're not going to spend more money. We're just going to spend it on worse stuff," he explained. "Instead of paying employees to work, we're paying them not to work."

WHAT IS THE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL MARKETS?

Investors have shrugged off the latest threat of a federal government shutdown, saying they are not worried about a major pullback in shares even if US lawmakers fail to strike a deal. If history is any guide, a shutdown would not be enough to knock the market off course.

And investors have already shown they can ignore political risks at home and abroad, focusing instead on earnings and economic data to drive shares to record highs.

Wall Street strategists were hopeful a deal would be reached in the nick of time. Congress on Dec 21 averted a shutdown just one day before federal funding was due to expire, sending Trump a bill to provide just enough money to keep agencies operating through Jan 19.

But even if a shutdown does occur, strategists expect investors to take it in stride, given the muted reaction during the three past shutdowns that have occurred when equity markets were open.

The first of these was in November 1995 and the last was in October 2013. And even with the S&P 500 Index at near-record highs after rising 19 percent in 2017, investors were skeptical the reaction to a 2018 shutdown would be any different.

"The market impact is likely to be limited simply because the US Treasury still has enough money to pay its bills through March," said Peter Donisanu, global research analyst for Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis. "We'd see pullback in markets as buying opportunity."

WHAT'S NEXT?

On a mostly partisan vote of 230-197, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the stopgap funds on Thursday night, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration before the looming deadline.

Despite the passage, the bill still faced uncertain prospects in the Senate, where lawmakers are expected to begin considering later on Thursday, with a first procedural vote likely.

SOURCES: REUTERS, FOX NEWS