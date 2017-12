UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) - The UN Security Council opened an emergency meeting on Friday (Dec 8) on US President Donald Trump's landmark decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The decision, breaking with decades of US policy, triggered concern and general disapproval by US allies.

Asked what he expected to come from the UN meeting, one diplomat said: "Nothing." Another said the session would show US "isolation" on the issue.

(This story is developing)