Trump replaces acting immigration and customs enforcement director Daniel Ragsdale

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 30) named Mr Thomas Homan as acting immigration and customs enforcement director, replacing Mr Daniel Ragsdale.

"Since 2013, Mr. Homan has served as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). In this capacity, he led ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts,'' Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement.

"I look forward to working alongside him to ensure that we enforce our immigration laws in the interior of the United States consistent with the national interest,'' he added.

