Top US Republican Paul Ryan won't seek re-election: Reports

WASHINGTON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - The top Republican in the US Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan, will not seek re-election in November, several media outlets reported on Wednesday (April 11), in a development that will set off a leadership battle and may complicate Republican attempts to preserve their majority in the mid-term elections.

Ryan, 48, is expected to tell House colleagues of his decision during a special conference meeting on Wednesday morning, the New York Times reported.

The move had been the subject of rumours in the halls of Congress, but he had told reporters he hadn't made up his mind about his plans. After passage of Ryan's long-sought tax overhaul late last year, the Speaker clashed with President Donald Trump over his planned tariffs.

Questioned by reporters in the corridors of Congress about his plans, as he headed to a weekly briefing scheduled for 1400 GMT, Ryan responded simply: "I'm not resigning."

The political website Axios first reported Ryan's decision not to stand again, citing sources with knowledge of the conversations between the Speaker and several confidants.

The Wisconsin native has struggled to manage the often difficult and thankless task of wrangling the fractious Republican conference.

A former chairman of the House Budget Committee, Ryan - who was first elected to Congress in 1998, at the age of 28 - has spent much of his career focused on fiscal policy. He's focused particularly on pressing the need to rein in entitlement growth.

Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Republicans are bracing for a brutal re-election battle, whipsawed by the president's low approval ratings, his propensity to throw the party off message, and exceptional Democratic enthusiasm.