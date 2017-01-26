Timeline of executive orders by US President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has moved aggressively in his first week in office to fulfill major campaign promises.

Since being sworn in on Friday, Jan 20, Mr Trump has signed a number of executive orders to roll back predecessor Barack Obama's agenda.

Here's a timeline of the new president's first acts so far in the Oval Office:

Friday, Jan 20

- Mr Trump signs his first executive order targeting Mr Obama's signature healthcare reform plan. The order gives federal agencies broad powers to unwind regulations created under the Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - including enforcement of the penalty for people who fail to carry the health insurance that the law requires of most Americans. It directs agencies to grant relief to every one of the constituencies affected by the sprawling 2010 healthcare law: insurers, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and states.

Monday, Jan 23

- He signs an executive order to formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact, distancing the US from its Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. He says the pact will take jobs away from Americans and calls the withdrawal "a great thing" for American workers. The TPP was signed in 2015 by 12 countries from the Asia-Pacific region, representing 40 per cent of the world economy. It was a pillar of Mr Obama's policy to pivot to Asia but never ratified by the Congress.

- Mr Trump also signals his intention to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Accord (Nafta) with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. He warns he would abandon the pact unless the US gets "a fair deal." He has not been explicit on what he wants to change in Nafta, which took effect in 1994. But with his goals of "Buy American" and "Hire American," he might want changes that effectively boost the share of auto manufacturing in the US.

Tuesday, Jan 24

- He signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key environmental actions of the Obama administration. The Keystone XL pipeline links Canadian oil sands in Alberta to refineries on the US Gulf coast. Mr Obama had blocked construction of a 1,900-km section of the pipeline for environmental reasons. As for the North Dakota pipeline project, the permit of Energy Transfer Partners was blocked after native Americans protested that it could contaminate water resources and threaten sacred Native American sites.

- The president, who has said he is pro-life, also reinstates a Ronald Reagan-era rule that bans US foreign aid money from going to overseas non-government organisations that provide abortions or advocate abortion rights. The decree comes the day after the 44th anniversary of Roe v Wade, the emblematic Supreme Court ruling that legalised abortion in the US, and two days after millions march worldwide in defence of women's reproductive rights.

- He also freezes hiring of new federal workers, except for positions in national security, public safety and the military. He says the directive is a stop-gap way to control the growth of the government until his budget director recommends a long-term plan to significantly reduce the federal workforce through attrition.

Wednesday, Jan 25

- Mr Trump formally orders the construction of a wall along the roughly 3,200-km US-Mexico border to reduce illegal immigration, a major promise he made during the presidential campaign. The exact composition of the wall remains in question. The order defines it as "a contiguous, physical wall or other similarly secure, contiguous and impassable physical barrier." He also orders the government to "allocate all sources of federal funds" for the wall which could cost as much as US$25 billion (S$36 billion). Mr Trump tells ABC News that the US government will pay the construction costs first and seek reimbursement from Mexico. But the latter has criticised the plan and refused to pay.

- His second executive order pledges to hire 10,000 more immigration officers, and to revoke federal grant money to "sanctuary cities" which refuse to deport undocumented immigrants. Cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, Washington, San Francisco and Seattle offer some forms of protection to illegal immigrants. Billions of dollars in federal aid to those cities, often governed by Democrats, could now be at risk.

SOURCE: AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG