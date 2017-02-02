University of California at Berkeley in lockdown amid protests over speech by pro-Trump Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) - The University of California at Berkeley went into lockdown on Wednesday (Feb 1) amid a violent protest over a planned appearance by a right-wing speaker, with demonstrators throwing firecrackers.

School officials said on Twitter after the protest erupted that the speech by far-right Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos had been cancelled and that the campus was on lockdown.

Hundreds of students and other protesters had smashed windows at the university, set a large fire and threw fireworks and explosives at police. The officers, dressed in full riot gear, responded with tear gas.

"Shut him down!" protesters chanted.

Berkeley localities and various student groups begin to assemble to protest Yiannopoulos event. #berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/iHNAYE0SMx — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, previously headed Breitbart News and CNN reported that many of the protesters voiced opposition to the Republican president.

Yiannopoulos, who is technology editor for the news website, is known for his provocative social media posts and was banned from Twitter in July for fuelling abuse directed at "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.

The British journalist is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump - nicknaming the US president "Daddy" during his election campaign - and has become one of the faces of America's "alt-right" movement.

😔 😔 A photo posted by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Yiannopoulos in a statement on Facebook said he was “evacuated” from the campus and criticised “the Left” saying it was “absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

Police ordered protesters at the liberal-leaning university to disperse and a short time later at least one fire erupted when protesters ignited a light post outside a building, according to CNN, which broadcast footage of the demonstration.

Similar protests at the University of California at Davis last month also forced the cancellation of speeches by Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.