Schedule of events to mark Donald Trump's inauguration as US president

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as America's 45th president on Friday (Saturday Jan 21, Singapore time) is the highlight of several days of pomp in the US capital. Here's a look at the timeline of events:

Thursday (Jan 19)

10.35am (11.35pm Singapore time) - Performances begin at Lincoln Memorial. "Voices of the People," the first act of a day-long public concert, will feature groups such as the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Republican Hindu Coalition, high school marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers.

3.30pm to 4pm (4.30am to 5am Friday, Singapore time) - Mr Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honour of the nation's veterans.

4 pm to 6 pm (5am to 7am Friday, Singapore time) - Mr Trump will deliver remarks during the second act of the concert at Lincoln Memorial, dubbed the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration." The event, broadcast live nationally, will be headlined by country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, and feature a fireworks finale.

Thursday night (Friday morning, Singapore time) - Mr Trump is expected to spend the night at Blair House, the presidential guest residence across the street from the White House.

Friday (Jan 20)

Morning (Friday night, Singapore time) - Mr Trump, Mr Pence and their families are expected to attend services at St. John's Episcopal Church, just steps from the White House.

Afterward, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Mr Trump and his wife Melania to the White House for morning tea. The two couples will then travel together to the Capitol by motorcade.

9.30 am (10.30pm Singapore time) - Inauguration ceremony begins on the west front of the Capitol with musical performances.

Attendees include members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, diplomats and the public. Former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend, as will Mr Trump's election opponent Hillary Clinton. Former president George H.W. Bush is in frail health and will not be present.

Sixteen-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Rockettes dance troupe will also be performing.

11.30am (12.30am Saturday, Singapore time) - Opening remarks. Religious leaders will offer the invocation and readings. Mr Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Noon (1am Saturday, Singapore time) - Mr Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He will use president Abraham Lincoln's inauguration Bible, as well as the Bible that Mr Trump's mother gave to him at his Sunday school graduation in 1955. Afterward, he will deliver his inaugural address.

12.30am (1.30am Saturday, Singapore time) - Ceremony ends. Afterward, in keeping with tradition, Mr Trump and Mr Pence will attend the Congressional Lunch in the Capitol.

3 pm to 5 pm (4am to 6am Saturday, Singapore time) - Inaugural parade. The newly minted president and vice-president make their way 2.4km along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by some 8,000 parade participants. They will include members of all US military branches, as well as high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, veteran groups and even a tractor brigade.

7 pm to 11 pm (8am to 12noon Singapore time) - Mr Trump, Mr Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls, two of which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre and the other at the National Building Museum. A number of semi-official and unofficial balls will also take place throughout the city.

Saturday (Jan 21)

10 am to 11 am (11pm to 12 midnight Singapore time) - Mr Trump and Mr Pence attend the interfaith National Prayer Service, held at the Washington National Cathedral.