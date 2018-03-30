Retirement crisis looms for ageing Americans

WASHINGTON - When online broker TD Ameritrade released the results of a Generation X survey recently, it only confirmed fears that America's retirement crisis is deepening.

Baby boomers born following World War II were thought to be the generation caught in a vortex of low savings, inadequate pensions, huge debt, and a confusing jungle of financial instruments and schemes.

This was on top of rising costs outpacing resources as they lived longer than previous generations and, while more active, they were also more prone to age-related illnesses.

But the survey showed that the next cohort - the so-called Gen X born between 1965 and the late 1970s - are in the same trap.

Forty-three per cent of Gen Xers said they were "behind" in their savings, and 49 per cent were worried about running out of money if they left the workforce.

American Gen Xers have also been unfortunate to have lived through three downturns - the 1987 stock market crash, the 2000 tech stock meltdown and the 2008 financial crisis - evidence of which is still visible in the rows of empty houses in many towns across the United States.

They are also the "first 401(k) generation" to have seen responsibility for funding retirement transferred from an employer to a worker.

America's retirement system consists of three main pillars: Social Security, employer-sponsored pensions or retirement savings plans - the 401(k) pension account - and individual savings.

The "buy now, pay tomorrow" culture also does not help Americans deal with retirement, according to Mr Chris Whitlow, CEO of Edukate, a company specialising in financial literacy.

"You can't finance retirement, it's something you have to save for in advance and that is a completely different, contrarian concept to how we manage our economy," he told The Straits Times. "The federal and state governments need to recognise that the dream that people had in the 1930s, '40s '50s and '60s just doesn't exist any more."

The TD Ameritrade findings released in January (2018) came weeks after a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report to Congress recommended that an independent commission be set up to work on policy solutions to what analysts are describing as one of the biggest crises facing America.

The concern about retirement funding is decades old but has become more acute lately as more people retire, many of them hopelessly under-resourced and with little family or community support.

Ten thousand people turn 65 in the US every day, personal finance website GO BankingRates estimates.

The average American retirement age is 63, and life expectancy for retirees is about 85. That means Americans should plan to spend 22 years in retirement.

The American Association of Retired Persons suggests a retirement income nest egg of at least US$1 million (S$1.3 million).

But studies show that most Americans have less than US$1,000 saved. In 2016, the Economic Policy Institute reported that nearly half of families had no retirement account savings at all.

A GO BankingRates survey found that 35 per cent of all adults in the US had only several hundred dollars in their savings accounts, and 34 per cent had nothing.

"Without a substantial change in individual savings and investing behaviour, we face a future with tens of millions of elderly poor," former Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner warns in the foreword to a book called Rescuing Retirement, which was released this week.

"A large majority of Americans do not have a financial cushion adequate to cover their immediate needs, much less their needs in the decades they will live after they retire," he wrote.

The book was authored by labour economist Teresa Ghilarducci, director of the Schwartz Centre for Economic Policy Analysis, and Tony James, chief operating officer of Blackstone.

Singapore is one country that has got it right, Ms Ghilarducci told The Straits Times. "You have to advance funds into a giant sovereign government fund which is used to finance housing and other needs."

The book recommends a single Guaranteed Retirement Account (GRA) somewhat similar to the system in Singapore, Australia and Canada to which employers and employees make mandatory contributions.

"The first step towards solving America's retirement crisis is to recognise that our existing national 'system' is an inefficient, randomly assembled jumble," the authors maintain in the book.

"It's just a matter of time before we have to face this," Mr James told The Straits Times.

"If we don't face it, the alternative will be much higher taxes or a huge amount of social deprivation, neither of which will be acceptable to either side" of America's political divide, he said.

The authors of the book feel that given that the crisis affects all Americans, there is hope that solutions like the GRA idea will be taken seriously by both sides of the currently bitterly partisan political divide.

Mr James added: "I think we have a good shot… if we can get Washington to stop focusing on the crisis of the moment and make this the issue of the day."