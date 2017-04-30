PM Lee, Donald Trump affirm deep relationship between US and Singapore

President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday evening for their second conversation since Mr Trump won the Presidency.

Prime Minister Lee and President Trump "affirmed the deep and longstanding relationship between Singapore and the United States" a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The brief statement added "They expressed satisfaction that ministers from both sides are already working with each other and looked forward to meeting each other soon."

The two leaders' first call was on Dec 2, 2016.

Mr Trump was also scheduled to call Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

The calls to regional leaders aimed to get “everyone in line backing up a plan of action” if the situation in North Korea deteriorated, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC News.

“We need cooperation at some level with as many partners in the area as we can get to make sure that we have our ducks in a row,” he addded.

Mr Priebus added that the President was in regular contact with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and had become "very close" to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There is nothing right now facing this country and facing the region that is a bigger threat than what is happening in North Korea" Mr Priebus said, adding that the conversations were prompted by the "potential for nuclear and massive destruction in Asia" and eventually in the United States.

Earlier on Saturday on CBS's Face the Nation programme President Trump appeared to downplay the threat while keeping the world guessing on his strategy. Asked if he would consider military action in response to another nuclear test, Trump responded: "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."

And when asked the same question during a factory tour before his rally in Harrisburg to mark his 100th day in office, he told reporters "You'll soon find out."

The missile launched on Saturday blew up over land in North Korean territory. But Mr Trump Tweeted "North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!"

The calls also came ahead of a May 4 meeting of foreign ministers from ASEAN in Washington DC with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson - this US administration's first high-level meeting with the ten-member group.

While not once travelling abroad, President Trump has had 16 bilateral meetings with other world leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and China's President Xi Jinping. He has spoken subsequently with the Japanese and Chinese leaders on the phone over the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

A new, less ideological and more transactional foreign policy has emerged from the calls and meetings, analysts say.

President Duterte for instance, openly insulted former US President Barack Obama when the latter criticised his crackdown on drugs; with President Trump that dissonance has vanished. Their phone conversation on Saturday - the second since Mr Trump won the election - was "very friendly" the White House said.