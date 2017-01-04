New York City commuter train derails in Brooklyn, dozens injured

NEW YORK - At least 37 people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a New York City commuter train derailment on Wednesday (Jan 4) during peak morning commuting hours, Reuters reported.

The Long Island Railroad train went off the tracks at about 8.30am local time at Atlantic Terminal in the borough of Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

The nature of the injuries was not immediately known, and the incident was under investigation, police Detective Ahmed Nasser said.

76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rFcimgfK2C — FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017

Several hurt in #LIRR derail at Atlantic terminal in Brooklyn. Triage scene @wcbs880 @FDNY @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/EWel0MCNDA — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) January 4, 2017

Train derailed. #Oops #LIRR #AtlanticTerminal Train derailed. #Oops #LIRR #AtlanticTerminal A video posted by Bob Be Brown (@qmanity) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:53am PST

Train derailed. #Oops #LIRR #AtlanticTerminal Train derailed. #Oops #LIRR #AtlanticTerminal A video posted by Bob Be Brown (@qmanity) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:58am PST

A photo posted by Bob Be Brown (@qmanity) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Photos and videos shared on social media after the incident showed toppled seats on the train, broken glass and people carried out on stretchers.

“I was getting up from my seat, and there was a loud impact, and I flew forward and then flew backward,” a passenger named Amanda told CBS New York station WCBS-TV.

“It was total chaos. There was smoke on the train, and we were sitting there in shock.”

Atlantic Terminal, which also connects commuters to nine city subway lines, is one of New York’s busiest stations.