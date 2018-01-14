Incoming ballistic missile warning sent out by mistake in Hawaii triggers panic, finger-pointing

HAWAII (BLOOMBERG) - Alerts advising Hawaiians to "seek immediate shelter" from an incoming ballistic missile were sent in error, the US Pacific Command said.

Residents of the island state woke on Saturday morning (Jan 13) to emergency notices lighting up their mobile phones about a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" and the warning that "this is not a drill" but an "extreme alert".

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, the state's emergency management agency, and the National Weather Service were among the first to confirm that the alerts had been sent by mistake.

Authorities reversed their warning with a second alert send 38 minutes later announcing "no missile threat or danger," and "false alarm".

"It was a false alarm based on human error," Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii later said on Twitter, without offering evidence.

Schatz said Hawaii's roughly 1.5 million residents were "terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process".

Hawaii has been on high alert given claims by North Korea that its newest intercontinental ballistic missile could fly 13,000km.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. THE ALERT WAS SENT OUT INADVERENTLY. I HAVE SPOKEN TO HAWAII OFFICIALS AND CONFIRMED THERE IS NO THREAT. pic.twitter.com/hwRGct2aTa — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 13, 2018

Imagine living in Hawaii and waking up to this at 8am on a Saturday... someone is going to need to provide some answers as to what actually triggered this alert. pic.twitter.com/Sxo9iDLkb5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 13, 2018

Mistakes happen. This one was bad. But 38 minutes to formally correct mistake is not acceptable.

And still waiting for an official to speak directly and explain. #hawaii — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 13, 2018

So sorry for all the people in Hawaii who went through that — we know someone who’s there with her family. Crying in closet texting goodbyes to loved ones, husband shielding their baby. Sounds traumatic. Hang in there, folks. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2018

Question: How does someone make a mistake about an inbound ballistic missile threat let alone sending an alert to the entire state of Hawaii. My goodness. Considering the US is now controlled by a lunatic Dictator and his cultists, this mistake could've been deadly. Wow. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 13, 2018

This is horrific. People in Hawaii putting their children in storm drains after false alert sent out about missile strike.pic.twitter.com/160J0e6VSD — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 13, 2018

If true, that would put even the mainland US within range from Pyongyang.

The isolated nation conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept 3, and launched more than a dozen missiles in the past year.

"At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate," Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, said on Twitter.

"We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again."